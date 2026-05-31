Lila Moss shows off her toned abs in a sizzling mirror selfie as she soaks up the sun on an exotic getaway

Lila Moss, the 23-year-old daughter of supermodel Kate Moss, has been making headlines with her recent modeling career and exotic getaways. The model showed off her toned abs in a sizzling mirror selfie while posing in a pretty printed bikini on her Instagram Story.

Lila Moss , the 23-year-old daughter of supermodel Kate Moss , has been making headlines with her recent modeling career and exotic getaways. The model showed off her toned abs in a sizzling mirror selfie while posing in a pretty printed bikini on her Instagram Story.

She was seen soaking up the sun on an exotic getaway and posted pictures from the trip to her social media platform. In another snap, Lila was visible from behind wearing a low-cut backless black swimsuit on the beach during her holiday. Her mother, Kate Moss, has been making headlines with her own biopic, Moss & Freud, which explores the unlikely bond between Kate and artist Lucian Freud.

The film features Kate as an executive producer and has been gaining attention for its portrayal of Kate's wild past. Kate was famously dubbed 'Cocaine Kate' when she was photographed snorting the substance in 2005, but has since turned her life around and opts for a clean-living approach. Sources have claimed that Kate's unwavering support for the film is the closest she has ever got to confessing to her wild past.

The film's premiere was held on Tuesday, with actress Ellie Bamber stealing the show. Kate was a no-show at the premiere, allowing Ellie to take center stage. The film explores the unlikely bond between Kate and artist Lucian Freud, who together curated Naked Portrait 2002. It sees her doppelgänger snorting drugs and leading her half-dressed chauffeur into a raunchy London sex club before getting caught in a near-fatal car accident.

Lucian is played by Derek Jacobi in the film, which features the real-life Kate as an executive producer. Kate lent clothes from her wardrobe for the film, including the iconic blue gown she wore to her 30th birthday party. Ellie Bamber, who played Kate in the film, discussed what it was like to play the supermodel. She said that it was really frightening and that she felt a responsibility to do Kate justice.

Ellie also talked about working with James Brown, a friend of Kate's, who did all the costumes for the film. The film is set to be released this Friday, and it will be interesting to see how it is received by audiences. The film's portrayal of Kate's wild past has been gaining attention, and it will be interesting to see how it affects Kate's reputation.

In another snap, Lila Moss was visible from behind wearing a low-cut backless black swimsuit on the beach during her holiday. Lila, who has followed her mother into the fashion world, put on a racy display as she posed topless in the black and white photos. The photos were taken by photographers Luigi and Lango, and Lila worked the cameras as she modelled a fringed jacket and sheer tights for one look.

The photos showcase Lila's modelling credentials and her ability to work a camera. The photos have been gaining attention, and it will be interesting to see how Lila's career develops in the future. Lila's exotic getaway has been gaining attention, and it will be interesting to see how she continues to develop her modelling career.

The model's social media platform has been flooded with pictures from her trip, and it will be interesting to see how she continues to share her experiences with her followers





DailyMail / 🏆 86. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Lila Moss Kate Moss Moss & Freud Lucian Freud Ellie Bamber Derek Jacobi James Brown

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Lila Downs Returns with Album of Renewal and LoveMexican-American singer-songwriter Lila Downs releases a new album shaped by love and renewal. Across ten songs, she weaves social concerns, ancestral memory, identity, and emotional openness. The album marks a shift from introspection and protest to include themes of love, collective ecology, and womanhood. Downs wrote all but one track, collaborating with artists like Snow Tha Product and Alex Cuba. Songs such as 'Tumba 7' address urban sprawl threatening Monte Albán, while 'Amo-Te' and 'El Beso' celebrate love's transformative power. The album also draws on Indigenous symbolism, the ceiba tree, and Afro-mestizo influences.

Read more »

From Mid-Flight to Boardroom: Versatile Dresses and Kate Middleton's Flat UpdateDiscover the perfect blend of style and comfort with versatile dresses that transition from brunch to boardroom meetings. Plus, see how Kate Middleton updates her classic look with trendy yet timeless flats.

Read more »

Lila Downs promueve cambios en el mundo mientras se alista para el Mundial‘Cambias mi mundo’, el nuevo álbum de Lila Downs, la encuentra en una nueva etapa de su vida

Read more »

Lila Moss Flaunts Figure on Holiday While Mother Kate's Biopic Premieres Without HerLila Moss shares vacation photos on Instagram wearing swimsuits. Kate Moss skips premiere of her biopic Moss & Freud, starring Ellie Bamber, which explores her bond with artist Lucian Freud and controversial past episodes. Kate's support for the film is seen as a tacit acknowledgment of her earlier life.

Read more »