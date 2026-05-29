Lil Yachty Embarks on WWE Training Journey to Become Professional Wrestler

Rapper Lil Yachty is training at the WWE Performance Center to pursue his dream of becoming a professional wrestler. He shares his experiences with the rigorous physical challenges and his determination to transform his body and compete in the ring.

Lil Yachty , the 28-year-old rapper known for hits like Minnesota, is undergoing rigorous training at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando with aspirations of becoming a professional wrestler.

A recent one-minute clip showcases his journey as he chases his dream, highlighting the intense physical demands of the sport. Yachty, a longtime WWE fan who frequently attends wrestling events, is embracing the challenge head-on. During a break from his workout, he shared, This is new for me. I'm at ground zero.

It's a challenge and testing my body in ways I've never done before, so it's fresh. I enjoy the pain, I enjoy the struggle because I feel like I'm working. He emphasized his goal-oriented mindset, stating, I'm always setting goals. It was a goal to get here and I'm here.

Now the goal is to transform this body and start whooping some a- in that ring. Another segment of the footage captures Yachty learning how to properly take a fall, known in wrestling as a bump, under the guidance of WWE Performance Center coach Norman Smiley. The training includes practicing how to brace himself after being undercut by superstars like Trick Williams.

Yachty's pursuit of a wrestling career comes nearly two months after he made his debut as Trick Williams's manager, marking his initial foray into the WWE universe. Despite the grueling regimen, Yachty remains enthusiastic about the transformation process and the prospect of eventually stepping into the ring for a match





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Lil Yachty WWE Wrestling Training Performance Center Trick Williams Norman Smiley Rapper Turned Wrestler

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