Lil Wayne, Lil Yachty have entered a horse in Belmont Stakes

The rappers, along with Puerto Rican singer Rauw Alejandro and Glenn Sorgenstein, are part of a horse racing syndicate, Run Fast Racing.

Rappers Lil Wayne and Lil Yachty , Puerto Rican singer Rauw Alejandro and thoroughbred big Glenn Sorgenstein are part of a horse racing syndicate, Run Fast Racing.

And Page Six has learned that they have aready achieved the dream of most owners — entering a horse in a Triple Crown race. Lil Wayne, shown here on stage at the BET Awards in 2025, is one of the owners of the horse. On Thursday, their bay colt Vitruvian Man was confirmed to run the Belmont Stakes at Saratoga Race Course in New York next weekend.

“He’s always shown a lot of talent, he was just a little slow to come around,” O’Neill told Daily Racing Form. “He’s training well. ” Antonio Fresu, who rode Vitruvian Man — named after the famed Leonardo da Vinci drawing of a guy with four arms — to third place in the Santa Anita Derby, will take the reins again in the $2 million June 6 race.

, which — which for a $100-a-month subscription — gives users a payout if Vitruvian Man, or 17 other horses owned by the syndicate, win a race. Plus, according to the app, subscribers get owners’ box access, horse naming rights, input in jockey selection and more. Sixhoofsevenhoof and Punto Forty both won at Los Alamitos. Both were trained by O’Neill and jockeyed by Fresu.

Lil Wayne, shown here on stage at the BET Awards in 2025, is one of the owners of the horse.





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