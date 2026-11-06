Lil Jon Opens Up About Divorce From Nicole Smith in New Memoir

Lil Jon describes how his 18-year marriage to Nicole Smith ended, citing opposing personalities, and how daily affirmations and a new mindset shaped his life.

Rapper Lil Jon, born Jonathan H. Smith, is discussing the end of his 18-year marriage to ex-wife Nicole Smith in his recently released memoir. The book traces his rise from the Atlanta club scene to the 'Kind of Crunk' title, and it also covers his meditation journey and family conflicts. The 55-year-old ' Get Low' rapper addressed the divorce on this week's episode of a podcast, where he explained what led him to end the marriage.

In the memoir, Lil Jon treats the split as one of the most difficult subjects he covers. He said the realization came when he turned 50, when he felt he could no longer say anything that made him happy. That moment, he said, pushed him to decide he needed to find his own happiness and that he wanted a divorce.

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Why Lil Jon Chose to End His Marriage

Lil Jon said the core reason was a deep difference in temperament. He described himself as an 'extreme optimist' and depicted Nicole Smith as an 'extreme pessimist.' He said that contrast explained why the couple argued so often. In his account, the two never saw things on the same page and approached life with totally opposite ways of thinking, which produced constant tension in the marriage.

Lil Jon also argued that therapy could not solve the problem. He told the podcast host that no amount of therapy would change the situation because the couple was wired differently. In his words, those differences made him conclude that he wanted a divorce and wanted to change his own approach to life.

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How Touring Shaped the Marriage

Lil Jon writes in the book that his grueling schedule as a touring musician may have prolonged a marriage that was already a poor fit for him. He reflected that if he had worked a nine-to-five job and returned home every day, the marriage probably would have ended years earlier. The observation frames his career on the road as both a source of strain and an unexpected factor in how long the union lasted.

Lil Jon also described his own conduct during the divorce process. He said he did not like the angry thoughts he was having and recognized that he was not properly taking Nicole Smith's feelings into account. He said he had to check himself and recognize that his attitude was wrong, adding that he needed to show consideration for what she was going through.

Daily Affirmations and a New Life Chapter

Lil Jon said that this reckoning led him to adopt a more positive mindset. He began a daily practice of saying affirmations in a copper pyramid on his patio deck and drinking ginger tea. He connected that routine to the creative direction of his work, which ultimately led to the release of his least crunk project to date, a 2024 album.

Lil Jon's personal life has also moved forward since the divorce. He and his current partner, TV personality Jamila Sozahdah, welcomed a daughter in November 2024. The memoir presents that new family chapter alongside his reflections on the marriage, his career in Atlanta, and the mindset changes he says helped him move past a difficult period.