Lil Baby secures the top spot on the Billboard 200 chart dated November 21 with 59,000 equivalent album units. His single Dead Fresh also reaches No. 1 on Hot Rap Songs. This marks his fourth chart-topping track.

Lil Baby has successfully claimed the number one position on the Billboard 200 chart for the week ending November 12, 2024. His newly released album debuted atop the list dated November 21 with an impressive 59,000 equivalent album units earned in the United States. The project was released under the distribution labels Quality Control, Motown, and Interscope Capitol, signaling a strong commercial reception from fans and critics alike.

Streaming Dominance Drives Album Debut

Streaming activity served as the primary engine for the album's impressive opening numbers, accounting for the vast majority of its total consumption. The set earned 55,000 units from streaming alone, which represents 56.8 million official on-demand streams of the album's songs. This massive digital performance secured the album a spot at No. 1 on the chart, demonstrating the power of streaming in modern music consumption.

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Traditional album sales contributed a smaller but significant portion to the total, generating 4,000 units from physical and digital purchases. The final metric, track-equivalent albums, had a negligible impact on the overall total. To understand the scale, one album unit equals one album sale, 10 individual tracks sold, 1,000 paid or subscription tier streams, or 2,500 ad-supported tier streams.

Dead Fresh Climbs to Hot Rap Songs Summit

The triumph extends beyond the album chart, as the album's lead single, "Dead Fresh," ascends to No. 1 on the Hot Rap Songs chart. This track marks Lil Baby's fourth chart-topper in his career, following three previous number ones in 2022. Those earlier hits included "Do We Have a Problem" with Nicki Minaj, as well as features on DJ Khaled's "Stayin Alive" and his own track "California Breeze."

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The journey to the top for "Dead Fresh" was lengthy and competitive, tracing back to its No. 2 debut on the chart dated August 1. The track held the second position for 14 non-consecutive weeks, consistently blocked from the summit by Drake's "Janice STFU." By finally overtaking its main competitor, "Dead Fresh" completes its trek in its 17th week on the chart, marking one of the four longest waits for a number one in the 2020s.

Career Milestones and Chart Records

Lil Baby's achievement matches Lil Uzi Vert's "Just Wanna Rock" in the time it took to reach the top spot. Only Latto's "Big Energy," which took 22 weeks, and BigXthaPlug's "All the Way" featuring Bailey Zimmerman, which took 21 weeks, required more time to claim the number one position. This places Lil Baby among the elite artists who have demonstrated sustained chart dominance over extended periods.

On the Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart, "Dead Fresh" leads a parade of 17 Lil Baby tracks on the 50-position list this week. The new arrivals include "Mr. Do Something" at No. 8 and "Top Uh It" at No. 10, pushing the rapper to 40 top 10s in his career. This widespread presence on multiple charts highlights his enduring popularity and relevance in the hip-hop genre.

Future Collaborations and Market Outlook

Looking ahead, Lil Baby has expressed openness to stepping out of his comfort zone to collaborate with other major artists. He recently stated that he is open to working with Sabrina Carpenter, noting that he could make it work if the opportunity arises. This willingness to explore new sonic territories suggests that his future projects may incorporate diverse influences and partnerships.

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The success of this album launch reinforces Lil Baby's status as a leading figure in contemporary rap. With strong streaming numbers, multiple chart-topping singles, and a growing list of collaborations, his market presence continues to expand. Fans and industry observers will be watching closely to see how he leverages this momentum for future releases and live performances.