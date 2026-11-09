Like Phoebe Waller Bridge, I believe in young writers. They will get all my money

As a conservative, occasionally dyspeptic writer and retired psychiatrist, I may not have much in common with Fleabag’s Phoebe Waller-Bridge. But there is one cause we very much agree on. Young writers deserve a helping hand.

Waller-Bridge has bought a flat to house writers early in their careers As a conservative, occasionally dyspeptic writer and retired psychiatrist, I may not have much in common with’s Phoebe Waller-Bridge.

But there is one cause we very much agree on. Young writers deserve a helping hand.to house writers early in their career rent free. I have reached the point in life where thought turns to the disposal of one’s worldly wealth and possessions. In my case, having no dependents other than my wife, the problem is particularly difficult.

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I have always wanted to leave something for a public purpose – chosen, of course, by me, in what I consider a good cause. And what better cause could there be than the encouragement of gifted young writers of limited means, to ease slightly their difficult path in life? It is for this reason that I have left everything, should I survive my wife, to trustees to select a writer every year to support for a fixed period both financially and in his or her accommodation , on condition that they finish a book in that period. I have left a request to my trustees – one cannot control anything from beyond the grave – to select a worthy recipient solely on grounds of literary merit, without regard to extraneous or irrelevant considerations such as those of race or creed.

But the recipients of my posthumous largesse must write in English. Perhaps I have a slightly romantic notion that our country is full of mute inglorious Miltons waiting to be discovered and who, but for a little financial assistance, would create worthy, worthwhile or even brilliant works of literature or philosophy.

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It is one thing, after all, to be able to express your fleeting thoughts, impressions or feelings on the internet or the social media, but quite another to have the time and means for longer and more deeply considered work. Never has it been more difficult than at the present time for people of literary or philosophical bent to free themselves from the exigencies of getting and spending.

That is where, I hope, my little trust, poor thing that it might be, will make possible the emergence of literary work of merit and set a talented young person on the path to a glorious literary career.. In my childhood, it was still possible for indigent young persons of literary or artistic ambitions to rent a room in the centre, or near the centre, of a metropolis, take their sustenance together with others of their ilk in cheap cafés, drink in cheap pubs, and gather in down-at-heel bookshops run by impecunious or eccentric owners.

I know it was possible because one of my older cousins lived like this, albeit in Paris rather than in London. There she lived for next to nothing on the fringes of literary society – some of whose members subsequently became world famous – writing poems published in tiny, ephemeral magazines of the kind that no longer exist.

True bohemianism can no longer survive in cities like Paris because of the property prices - Getty Images But with the rise of general prosperity, and especially of property prices, as well as of expected and sometimes officially imposed standards of comfort, true bohemianism could no longer survive. Bohemians were, so to speak, the intellectual and artistic sections of the genteel poor: but the latter have all but disappeared from our social landscape. Now there is only poverty, relative no doubt, and there are no metropolitan areas where bohemians can gather in a fractious community, united only by their rejection of bourgeois comforts and standards and their opposition to the materialism that surrounds them.

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No longer can struggling artists find lodgings of the shilling-in-the-meter levels of discomfort: a discomfort that was accepted almost as a badge of honour. They were proud to suffer for their art and perhaps were over-inclined to believe that if they suffered for their creations, their creations would be the better for it. Poverty was the soil in which genius, especially of the unrecognised variety, grew.

Well, all that is impossible now, and no doubt there was always a good deal of mythology and self-deception about it. It is in the nature of most artistic endeavour and creation that most of it should be unavailing in the desire of its creators for immortality, or such immortality as art and literature can confer. But talent springs eternal in the human heart , and it is my aim to encourage it from beyond the grave. I do not really believe that artists or writers must suffer long indigence for the sake of their art, and the history of both art and literature bears this out.

I rely on my trustees to discover talent and reward it, to eschew the vulgar and the meretricious, and thus to make a small contribution not only to the preservation, but to the increase, of what is, after all, a glorious tradition. Of course, if my trustees decide instead on a glorious, once-in-a-lifetime binge holiday , instead of assisting talented young authors, there is nothing I can do about it.

But I trust them more than I would trust any established charity.