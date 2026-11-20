The latest Lady Dior campaign is a family affair, with Rihanna and Rocki Irish sharing the spotlight in a celebration of motherhood and style

The latest Lady Dior campaign is a family affair, with Rihanna and Rocki Irish sharing the spotlight in a celebration of motherhood and styleThe latest Lady Dior campaign is a family affair, with Rihanna and Rocki Irish sharing the spotlight in a celebration of motherhood and styleDior has unveiled its Lady Dior 2027 campaign, and its lady of the moment?

None other than Rihanna. But the spotlight doesn’t stop there; attached to her hip, quite literally, is her daughter, Rocki Irish Mayers. As the face of J’Adore since 2024, Rihanna’s latest Dior moment may not come as much of a surprise. This time, however, the campaign takes a more intimate approach, documenting the mother-daughter duo and capturing the star’s multidimensionality: not only as a global icon, but as a mother, too.

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Through a series of poses, the campaign offers a glimpse into Rihanna’s many facets, with Rocki by her side. The girls have got to stick together. And with Rocki Irish as Rihanna’s only daughter, it seems she’s already following in her mother’s footsteps, making her own Lady Dior debut.