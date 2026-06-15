UFC Freedom 250 was an authoritarian pregame for the nation’s 250th anniversary coming up in July.

Only trampolines, a bouncy house, and a clown-for-hire were missing from the White House South Lawn this weekend, which for Trump’s 80th birthdayAt “UFC Freedom 250,” more than 4,000 were in attendance; a gaggle of military jets were paraded through the sky; and adubbed “The Claw” was erected over an eight-sided fighting enclosure dubbed “The Octagon,” inside of which the only women present were “in office who always wants it his way, Trump really spent his big day like a true Gemini man… like he was 8 going on 80.

Being as Trump and UFC CEO Dana White have long denied that Sunday’s event would be a commemoration of the president’s 80th unfortunate orbit around the sun—the events just happened to land on the same day—the event was instead framed as an authoritarian pregame for the nation’s 250th anniversary coming up in July. During the daylong affair, the UFC hosted seven mixed martial arts fights on the White House lawn, which was described as a reflection of America’s so-called “fighting spirit.

” Yep. All of this is as embarrassing as it sounds. Alas, thousands of people singing to the president “Happy Birthday” in an extortionately ticketed—if not paywalled—event surrounded by some of his biggest cronies is, in fact, a hallmark of the state of our democracy.

The fights were broadcast exclusively on Paramount+, which is owned by MAGA-thumper Larry Ellison, who was present along with other Trump toadies likeFighters emerged from the Oval Office before trudging over to the rollercoaster-shaped abomination, many of them wrapped in American flags. Speaking to press, many of the participating fighters afterwards praised Trump and God for the opportunity, and Josh Hokit, who also goes by the “Incredible Hok” and whoat the weigh-ins the day before because, as he put it, there’s “a giant black man that wants to knock me out,” said in a post-fight interview, “Michelle Obama is a man. Am I right, America? ” God, I fucking hate this timeline. Josh Hokit just ended his post-fight speech at the White House UFC event by yelling “Michelle Obama is a man!

”for the event. VIP guests coughed up to $1.5 mil. to watch the fights ringside, while other fans watched at the Ellipse, a public park directly south of the White House. Same administration that’s been bragging about Trump kicked off the event being as much a hypocrite as he is a two-faced leader.

“Ships of the World, start your engines. Let the oil flow! ” he wrote on Truth Social.

“The Deal with the Islamic Republic of Iran is now complete. ” Yeah. Leave it to a Gemini man to tell multiple different “truths” in one day.





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