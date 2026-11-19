ACDSee Photo Studio for Mac 27 brings generative AI image creation, prompt-based editing, and visual AI search to macOS.

, which brings a bunch of new features, including several powered by AI, perhaps elevating the tool to the level of Adobe’s offerings.of the photo management and editing software for macOS introduces generative AI tools for creating and editing images, along with AI-powered organization that the company says can find and group photos together by how they look.

These new options don’t compromise non-destructive editing, either.

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“AI is shaping the future of photography and it’s our goal to lead the way in that space,” Frank Lin, CTO of ACD Systems, says. “With ACDSee Photo Studio for Mac 27, we’re bringing generative AI directly into the creative process, making it easier to find, organize and transform images while giving photographers the flexibility and control they need to bring their vision to life.

” The bulk of the updates to version 27 are AI-focused, with the top-billed new feature having the highest chance of being the most controversial: image generation.

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“Turn a text prompt into an image, choose a preset visual effect, or bring in reference images to guide character, style, and composition, right inside the photo workflow,” ACDSee says. AI generation isn’t new for photography tools, as Photoshop has had it for years now, but it’s not necessarily something that photographers are specifically asking for in a Lightroom competitor. Still, it’s here now.

ACDSee appears to be following Adobe’s lead with the next feature, as it now supports editing via prompting. Photographers can describe a change in plain language or “use reference images to guide the look, and reshape a photo without a single brush stroke. ” The AI search tool looks to be an alternative to Excire Photo and will find photos visually related to any primary target, with no keywords or tagging required. Images can also be grouped by similarity. Pixieset Helps Photographers Cull, Edit and Deliver in One Place