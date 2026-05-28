Lightning strike sparks early morning house fire in Hutto

A home in Hutto caught on fire after being struck by lightning early Wednesday, according to Hutto Fire Rescue.Crews responded to the500 block of Windy Reed Ro

A home in Hutto caught on fire after being struck by lightning early Wednesday, according to Hutto Fire Rescue. A home in Hutto caught on fire after being struck by lightning early Wednesday, according to Hutto Fire Rescue.

Crews responded to the 500 block of Windy Reed Road around 12:53 a.m. and found smoke coming from the home. Firefighters quickly began fire attack operations to find and extinguish the blaze. They remained on scene for several hours conducting overhaul operations to confirm the fire was fully out.

"This incident serves as an important reminder that lightning strikes can cause house fires, sometimes hidden inside attics, walls, and electrical systems," the department said. "If your home is struck by lightning, monitor for smoke or burning odors, and if needed, evacuate and call 911 immediately. "Responding units included Hutto Ladder 1, Engines 2, 3 and 4, Squad 1 and Battalion 1, along with Taylor Engine 3 and Williamson County EMS.

Two people were hospitalized after a home explosion in Gillespie County. The house, south of Fredericksburg, was engulfed in flames. The blast could be felt ninA Leander resident who bought a Powerball ticket during a morning coffee run has claimed half of a $20 million jackpot, the Texas Lottery announced. The winningResidents in RV parks in Georgetown were asked to evacuate early Wednesday morning after overnight flooding on the San Gabriel River.

Williamson County officialsBurnet County ESD 9 - Spicewood Fire RescueIf you don't need to be out then stay home. Water is starting to pool and flood the low water crossings. Several wateThe Georgetown Fire Department rescued a person stranded in their vheicle on a flooded roadway overnight. Last night, Georgetown Fire crews, along with Texas Tas





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