Lightning Storm Forces Dangerous Rescue of Paddleboarder and Dog on Anglesey Coast

A sudden electrical thunderstorm in north Wales deflated a paddleboard, leaving a woman and her dog stranded at the base of a cliff. Lifeboat crews braved wind, rain and lightning to bring them to safety, describing the event as the most severe storm in 25 years.

A paddleboarder and her canine companion found themselves in a life‑threatening situation on the coast of Anglesey after a sudden and severe thunderstorm turned a tranquil sunset outing into a desperate rescue operation.

The woman had set out for a routine paddle during a heatwave, bringing her dog along for the ride. As the sun dipped below the horizon, weather conditions changed dramatically; a powerful electrical storm rolled in, bringing torrential rain, gusting winds and frequent lightning strikes. In the midst of the downpour the paddleboard began to lose air, causing it to sag and finally collapse.

The sudden loss of buoyancy threw the paddler off balance and the powerful wind and rain pushed her and her dog toward the base of a steep cliff, where they became stranded in the cold, wet sand. Local rescue teams were alerted after the woman managed to radio for help despite the harsh weather.

An experienced lifeboat crew from the nearby station responded quickly, describing the storm as the most intense electrical tempest they had encountered in a quarter of a century. The conditions were extreme: wind speeds exceeded 25 knots, heavy rain reduced visibility, and lightning illuminated the scene with blinding flashes. The rescue crew deployed a small Y‑boat to reach the victims, then transferred them to an all‑weather lifeboat that could safely navigate the treacherous waters and the rocky shoreline.

The paddler, shivering and exhausted, was wrapped in a thermal blanket while her dog, also drenched and trembling, was secured in a rescue carrier. The crew worked in coordination with shore‑based volunteers who operated the slipway under the same harsh conditions, ensuring a smooth hand‑over to the waiting ambulance.

Moelfre Coxswain Vince Jones, who has spent 25 years on the water, spoke about the uniqueness of the rescue, noting that he had never before faced a storm of this magnitude while conducting a routine operation. He praised the professionalism of both the sea crew and the shore team, emphasizing the importance of rapid communication, precise maneuvering, and teamwork in saving lives when nature turns hostile.

The rescued paddleboarder and her dog were taken to a nearby medical facility for treatment of hypothermia and minor injuries, and both were reported to be in stable condition. The incident highlights the growing unpredictability of weather patterns during unusually hot periods and serves as a reminder for outdoor enthusiasts to monitor forecasts closely and be prepared for rapid changes in conditions.

The dramatic footage captured by onlookers shows lightning arcing over the sea as the lifeboat crew battles the elements to bring the pair to safety. The rescue operation, which took place near Cemaes Bay on a Wednesday night, has been hailed as a testament to the dedication and skill of the RNLI and local volunteers.

It also underscores the need for improved safety guidelines for paddleboarding and other water sports, particularly during heatwaves when atmospheric instability can lead to sudden, severe storms. Authorities are urging the public to heed weather warnings, secure equipment properly, and have a contingency plan in place when venturing out on the water





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Rescue Lightning Storm Paddleboarding Anglesey RNLI

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Paddleboarder and Dog Rescued in Rare Lightning Storm on Welsh CoastA paddleboarder and her dog were rescued during a severe lightning storm after becoming stranded at the base of a cliff in Cemaes Bay, Anglesey, North Wales. The woman had set out for a sunset paddle during a heatwave when her paddleboard deflated and the weather rapidly deteriorated. An experienced lifeboatman described the storm as the worst in 25 years, with heavy rain, wind squalls topping 25 knots, and frequent lightning. The rescue was carried out by an all-weather lifeboat in extremely challenging conditions, and both the paddleboarder and her dog were brought to safety.

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