Lightning in a Bottle Festival's 23rd Edition in California

Lightning in a Bottle (LiB), a popular music and wellness festival in California, celebrated its 23rd edition with a sold-out lineup of artists, including Mau P, Sara Landry, and Zeds Dead. The festival took place at the Lake Buena Vista Recreation Area near Bakersfield, hosting approximately 25,000 attendees during the weekend of May 21-24. The gathering featured one of the most extensive lineups in the festival's history, with headliners such as Empire of the Sun, Zeds Dead, Chase & Status, and Barry Can't Swim, among others. It was also notable for its ultrastrong lineup, which caused temperatures to soar to mid-90's, prompting attendees to flock to the lake for refreshing swims. LiB also offered a myriad of activities, including workshops on various topics such as food, art, intimacy, health, and spirituality. This edition's music lineup was as strong and eclectic as ever, with dance music performances by such notable artists as Zeds Dead and Latvian music duo Baile World, and an exploration of jazz infused with elements of Caribbean music by legendary saxophonist Liebnite (who played alongside rap artist DAWaddy and other acts at the festival).

SoCal's beloved Lightning in a Bottle festival returned this past weekend (May 21-24) with its 23rd edition, known for its loose and groovy atmosphere. Approximately 25,000 attendees attended the sold-out camping festival at the Lake Buena Vista Recreation Area near Bakersfield, California .

The lineup featured headliners such as Mau P, Sara Landry, Empire of the Sun, Zeds Dead, Chase & Status, and Barry Can't Swim. Additionally, reputable drum & bass acts Respect Drum & Bass, A Club Called Rhonda, and Baile World performed nightly takeovers. The hot and humid conditions reached temperatures up to 95 degrees, attracting attendees to float on inflatables shaped like ducks, unicorns, and sharks during the day.

The festival also hosted workshops on various topics, including food, art, intimacy, health, and spirituality, along with yoga sessions. There was a sacred fire, a gong tent, a giant telescope to observe the famous Butterfly Cluster of stars, and the famous Mixtape area. Zeds Dead was also a headliner for the even





billboard / 🏆 112. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Lightning In A Bottle (Lib) Festival California Lineup Temperature Inflatable Yoga Workshop Sacred Fire Gong Tent Giant Telescope Mixtape Area Hot And Humid Temperatures Reaching 95 Degrees Lineup Of Artists Dance Music Jazz Sacred Fire Mixtape Area

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Lightning strike sparks early morning house fire in HuttoA home in Hutto caught on fire after being struck by lightning early Wednesday, according to Hutto Fire Rescue.Crews responded to the500 block of Windy Reed Ro

Read more »

Niagara Bottling Achieves True Bottle-to-Bottle Recycling With New California FacilityDiscover how Niagara Bottling is advancing bottle-to-bottle recycling with its newly acquired rPET packaging facility in California. Read more!

Read more »

California teen wins Scripps National Spelling Bee in dramatic lightning-round tiebreakerA 14-year-old from Rancho Cucamonga, California, Shrey took an unusual route to the title.

Read more »

Dem Senate hopeful Abdul El-Sayed recounts smashing vodka bottle after beard criticismMichigan Senate candidate Abdul El-Sayed admitted on a podcast to destroying a bottle of vodka in a Detroit liquor store after being confronted about his beard.

Read more »