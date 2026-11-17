Pretty Lights headlines Lightning In a Bottle 2027, joining Honey Dijon and RL Grime in a massive artist roster. Tickets go on sale November 20 for the May 26-30 event at Buena Vista Lake.

The organizing entity The Do Lab has officially unveiled the artist lineup for the upcoming Lightning In a Bottle 2027 festival. This announcement marks a significant milestone as Pretty Lights prepares to perform at the event for the very first time in its 23-year history. The producer will be delivering a DJ set during the celebration, which adds a major electronic music powerhouse to the roster for the first time ever.

Headliners and Core Artist Roster

Pretty Lights returns to the LiB stage for the first time since 2011, reuniting with the festival that has been a cornerstone of their touring career for over a decade. They join a diverse array of renowned acts including house icon Honey Dijon and trap legend RL Grime. Soul and funk leaders Jungle will also take the stage, bringing their energetic live performance style to the desert venue. Techno titan Amelie Lens is scheduled to perform, continuing her global dominance in the electronic dance music scene.

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UK pioneers Basement Jaxx are confirmed to appear, bringing their eclectic mix of garage and house music to the lineup. The festival has also secured a massive list of supporting artists including DJ Habibeats, Carlita, and Chloé Caillet. Veteran techno DJ Minx will bring her legendary sets to the tents. Drum and bass pioneer Andy C is expected to headline his respective stage. The Glitch Mob will deliver their high-energy visual and audio experience to the crowds.

Additional acts include rising dance artist Eliza Rose and Jackie Hollander, who was highlighted as a dance artist to watch earlier in the year. A DJ set by Fcukers, Mary Droppinz, and HAAi is also confirmed. TEED and Carré are scheduled to perform alongside Cain Culto and DJ_Dave. Esteemed L.A. party brand A Club Called Rhonda will return to host a dedicated night in one of the festival tents, adding a layer of curated underground culture to the event.

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Event Location and Ticket Sale Details

Lightning In a Bottle 2027 will take place at its regular home, Buena Vista Lake, near Bakersfield in California. The festival is scheduled to run from May 26 to May 30, 2027. This location has served as the primary venue for the independent festival for many years, known for its unique desert landscape and lakefront setting. The event duration spans five days, offering attendees an immersive experience in the central valley region.

Tickets for the festival are available in two formats: three-day passes and five-day passes. The sales window for these passes opens on Friday, November 20 at 12 p.m. Pacific Time. This date marks the official start of the purchasing process for fans looking to secure attendance for the upcoming spring gathering. The pricing structure allows for flexibility depending on the level of commitment attendees wish to make to the multi-day experience.

Wellness Programming and Coachella Connection

In addition to the extensive musical lineup, Lightning In a Bottle maintains its reputation for holistic wellness programming. The festival will host a sprawling schedule of talks, yoga classes, and wellness sessions throughout the event dates. This component is a defining characteristic of the LiB experience, distinguishing it from purely music-focused festivals. The specific lineup for these wellness and educational sessions will be announced in the coming months leading up to the event.

The Do Lab, the independent festival organizers, will also be active at other major events in the near future. Prior to the LiB 2027 gathering, the team will host their annual stage at Coachella. The specific lineup for the Coachella appearance is forthcoming and has not yet been revealed. This dual presence highlights the organizational reach and influence of The Do Lab within the broader landscape of large-scale American music festivals. The Coachella stage serves as an early preview of the creative curation that fans can expect at Buena Vista Lake later in the year.