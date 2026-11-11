Lightdox Acquires Sales Rights To 'The Big Boom!' Ahead Of IDFA Premiere

Lightdox has acquired international sales rights to 'The Big Boom!,' the documentary directed by Gabriel Tejedor that premieres at IDFA.

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”IDFA Announces Competition Lineups, Adds 'Musk' And Elizabeth Holmes Documentary 'You Can See Everything' The documentary contrasts ancient traditions in Kazanlak, Bulgaria’s “Valley of Roses,” with the town’s major industry – the Arsenal weapons factory. That defense contractor, founded in the 19century, “provides work for thousands of people manufacturing weapons and ammunition,” according to a synopsis.

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“Through the lives of four residents, Tejedor examines the place this industry occupies in the town’s economy and identity, and the questions it raises for those whose lives depend on it. ”brings us face to face with a contradiction at the heart of today’s Europe – a town making the weapons of war while struggling with its own loyalties and beliefs,” commented Lightdox CEO Anna Berthollet.

“Gabriel Tejedor finds a way into this reality that feels both clear-eyed and deeply human. As someone of Bulgarian origin myself, I find his sensitive portrayal of Kazanlak and its people particularly meaningful. He reveals the layers of history, identity and geopolitical influence that shape the region without reducing them to a political argument. We’re delighted to bring this timely film to audiences worldwide.

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”is the fifth feature directed by Tejedor, the filmmaker and journalist “whose work explores utopias and the relationship between individuals and authority across the former Soviet Union and its satellite states. ”“I have never been interested in war or weapons. But the invasion of Ukraine shattered my convictions,” Tejedor said in a statement.

“Ever since, one question has haunted me: what does it mean to be a pacifist today? I do not judge the workers at Arsenal, nor the local population.does not seek to lecture, but to confront the grey zones of a continent trapped in its own paradoxes. ”The film is a production of Mira Film Basel GmbH, co-produced by RTS Radio Télévision Suisse, SRG SSR, with the support of Swiss and regional film funds and cultural institutions.

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