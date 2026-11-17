The Light the World Giving Machine launches at South Hill Mall, allowing donors to purchase specific items like goats or diapers for nonprofits. See where the charity vending machine visits next.

The Light the World Giving Machine officially opened its doors on Tuesday at South Hill Mall in Puyallup, offering a novel way for shoppers to support charitable causes. This unique vending machine allows donors to select specific goods, such as a weekend bag of food, diapers, vegetable seeds, or even a live goat, for distribution to families in need. Instead of acquiring a personal snack, participants contribute directly to global and local humanitarian efforts through a digital interface.

How the Light the World Giving Machine Works

Sponsored by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, the initiative ensures that one hundred percent of all donations go directly to participating nonprofit organizations. Organizers note that this year's iteration features a digital flat screen, a significant upgrade from the bulky vending machine format used in previous years. This design change facilitates easier transportation and installation across various high-traffic locations.

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Pat Garlock, who leads the Tacoma-area effort, explained that the machine offers a diverse range of gifts aimed at meeting both immediate and long-term needs. Donors can choose practical items like diapers and meals for people experiencing homelessness, as well as more symbolic gifts like soccer balls, chickens, and goats. The cost for a goat is approximately sixty to seventy dollars, providing a tangible asset for recipient families.

Nonprofits and Stakeholder Perspectives

Participating organizations include Family Promise, First Step Family Support Center, Orion, A Step Ahead, UNICEF, CARE, Thurston County Food Bank, El Centro de la Raza, LINC NW, Vine Maple Place, Take the Next Step, and Seattle Angels. Amy Degon, the community engagement and events manager for the Thurston County Food Bank, reported that the number of families seeking assistance has increased by twenty-five percent since January.

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Degon emphasized that individuals seeking food assistance now include military families and households with working parents. The food bank distributes food to four counties and has expanded access by offering evening and Saturday hours, alongside providing more than two thousand weekend food bags weekly to students. Degon expressed hope that the machine allows people to give small amounts while making a significant community impact.

Dana Tseng, senior director of philanthropy for CARE, highlighted that gifts like goats and vegetable seeds help families build lasting sources of food and income. She stated that these resources enable families to become self-sufficient and break the cycle of poverty. Tseng added that even in difficult times, knowing one is helping others abroad provides a profound sense of satisfaction.

Community Impact and Future Schedule

Puyallup Mayor Ned Whiting planned to spend approximately one thousand three hundred dollars to purchase one of every available gift option at the South Hill Mall location. After reviewing the diverse array of choices, Whiting noted he could not settle on just a single item to support. He compared the act of giving to dropping a stone into a pond, creating ripples that may not change the entire world but will undoubtedly change someone's personal world.

Following its debut in Puyallup, the Light the World Giving Machine will visit several other locations across the region. The machine will be present at the Bellevue Nativity Festival, located at one thousand five hundred twenty-five SE Twenty-eighth Street, from December fifth through December thirteenth. Operating hours for this event are daily from one p.m. to nine p.m.

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Subsequently, the machine will move to the Tulalip Resort Outlet Mall at one thousand six hundred Scho Hallem Way, running from December fourteenth through January second, two thousand twenty-seven. These operating hours span from ten a.m. to eight p.m. Monday through Saturday, and from eleven a.m. to six p.m. on Sundays.

The final stop on the current schedule is the Alderwood Mall, located at three thousand 184th Street SW in Lynnwood. This location will host the machine from December sixteenth through December twentieth. During this period, the machine will be available from ten a.m. to nine p.m. Monday through Saturday, and from eleven a.m. to seven p.m. on Sundays.