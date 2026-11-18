Pesky light rain this evening gives way to mild and above-normal temperatures through early next week with isolated showers possible.

MOBILE, Ala. - Low clouds and pesky light rain will continue this evening before fizzling out overnight. Chilly conditions tonight with a breeze will bring overnight lows in the low 50s.

A mild pattern will take hold Wednesday through early next week, with temperatures above normal and daytime highs in the low 70s, potentially reaching the mid 70s by Sunday and Monday. Isolated showers are possible Thursday and Friday, but no significant rain is expected.

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However, the long-range outlook looks a bit unsettled ahead of Thanksgiving with cooler temperatures expected. Tonight: Light Rain Fizzling Out Low clouds and pesky light rain will continue this evening before fizzling out overnight. Chilly conditions tonight with a breeze will accompany the rain as it moves away. Overnight lows will be in the low 50s.

This will be a cool night, but not as cold as the weekend freeze conditions. Wednesday: Mostly Cloudy to Partly Cloudy We will still battle areas of cloud cover at times on Wednesday. Skies will be mostly cloudy to partly cloudy, but we do expect to see enough sunshine to warm us up to around 70 degrees by the afternoon. Breezy conditions will continue with a High Surf Advisory at the coast.

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A high rip current danger will persist. However, water temperatures are quite cool for most swimmers this time of year, thankfully. The coastal waters will also remain rough and boating is not recommended. Thursday and Friday: Mild With Isolated Showers Clouds will stick around Thursday and Friday with isolated showers possible both days.

However, no significant rain is expected. Temperatures will remain mild with daytime highs in the low 70s and overnight lows in the mid 50s. This above-normal pattern will continue to dominate. Weekend and Early Next Week: Mild Pattern Continues This pattern will gently hold through early next week with isolated showers possible and temperatures above normal.

We could even see some mid 70s by Sunday and Monday. This represents a significant departure from normal November temperatures, providing pleasant weather for outdoor activities. Coastal Hazards: High Surf and Rip Currents A High Surf Advisory remains in effect at the coast with high rip current danger persisting. The coastal waters will remain rough and boating is not recommended.

Residents and visitors should exercise caution around beaches and waterfront areas. Long-Range Outlook: Unsettled Pattern and Cooler Temperatures The long-range outlook looks a bit unsettled ahead of Thanksgiving with cooler temperatures expected. This represents a significant change from the mild pattern of the next week and a half. Residents should prepare for a transition to more typical fall weather as we approach the Thanksgiving holiday.