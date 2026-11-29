Light rail service was disrupted Friday night after a suspicious package was found at Shoreline South Station, according to the King County Sheriff’s Office.

The Sound Transit Link light rail Lynnwood extension opened to the public on Aug. 30, 2024. The four-station, 8 1/2-mile extension is expected to have a daily ridership of about 50,000 people, connecting riders from Snohomish County all the way to the Seattle-Tacoma International Airport.

Light rail service was disrupted Friday night after a suspicious package was reported at Shoreline South Station, prompting a temporary closure and service changes, according to the King County Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff’s office said the package was reported at 7:11 p.m., and Transit Security and King County Sheriff’s Office deputies cleared the station of all people.

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The KCSO Bomb Disposal Unit was on the way to assess the situation, and KCSO closed the station and asked the public to avoid the area. During the disruption, transit vehicles either bypassed the station or coordinated bus bridges. The 2 Line was suspended at Shoreline South Station until further notice, and shuttle buses replaced 1 Line service between Shoreline North and Pinehurst stations.