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Lifetime's 'When I Said I Do': Eric Johnson, Lisa Hartman Black and Clint Black Attend World Premiere

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Lifetime's 'When I Said I Do': Eric Johnson, Lisa Hartman Black and Clint Black Attend World Premiere
LifetimeMade-For-TV MovieWhen I Said I Do
📆5/22/2026 12:21 PM
📰billboard
14 sec. here / 14 min. at publisher
📊News: 51% · Publisher: 63%

Eric Johnson, Lisa Hartman Black and Clint Black attend the world premiere of Lifetime's made-for-TV movie "When I Said I Do". The movie follows a widowed search-and-rescue K-9 handler who falls in love with another rescue specialist. Lisa and Clint Black appear in the film as themselves, hosting a relationship podcast that plays a meaningful role in shaping the characters' emotional journey. The latest collaboration between Lifetime and musical artists, whose songs have been adapted to screen, also takes place in the film.

Eric Johnson , Lisa Hartman Black and Clint Black attend the world premiere of Lifetime 's" When I Said I Do " at Franklin Theatre. The made-for-TV movie follows a widowed search-and-rescue K-9 handler who falls in love with another rescue specialist .

Lisa and Clint Black appear in the film as themselves, hosting a relationship podcast that plays a meaningful role in shaping the characters' emotional journey. The latest collaboration between Lifetime and musical artists, whose songs have been adapted to screen

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billboard /  🏆 112. in US

Lifetime Made-For-TV Movie When I Said I Do Eric Johnson Lisa Hartman Black Clint Black Search-And-Rescue K-9 Handler Rescue Specialist Relationship Podcast Collaboration Between Lifetime And Musical Art Songs Adapted To Screen Values And Principles

 

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