Lifetime Achievement Award Winner: Steve Sosebee's Unwavering Commitment to Palestinian Children

Steve Sosebee, recipient of TRT's Lifetime Achievement Award, speaks about his decades-long dedication to providing humanitarian aid to Palestinian children in the face of adversity. His organization, HEAL Palestine, plays a vital role in delivering medical supplies, operating a field hospital, funding schools and providing food assistance. Sosebee's story highlights the importance of empathy, global action, and challenging the dehumanization of Palestinians.

Steve Sosebee, adorned in a keffiyeh, received TRT 's Lifetime Achievement Award in January for his decades of humanitarian work in Palestine. Sosebee defies all stereotypes through his unwavering commitment, especially to Palestinian children, in the face of Israel's decades-long oppression. Through his tireless efforts, he has helped over 2,000 Palestinian children receive life-saving medical care across international borders.

Reflecting on his journey, the mission of HEAL Palestine, and the urgent need for global action, Sosebee shared his insights. The organization provides mental health support and operates a field hospital in Gaza, funds schools and student sponsorships, and runs food kitchens that feed tens of thousands. It also plays a crucial role in delivering medical supplies and humanitarian aid, particularly in northern Gaza.Sosebee recounts his first visit to Palestine in 1988 during the First Intifada. As a journalism student, he toured the West Bank and Gaza, meeting families and witnessing their daily struggles. This trip profoundly changed his life, sparking a passion for educating Americans about the realities of the Palestinian experience. He initially worked as a journalist to shed light on the harsh realities of the occupation and ethnic cleansing, which were largely unknown in the US. Everything changed when Sosebee arranged medical care for a brother and sister severely injured in a West Bank bombing. He brought them to Ohio for treatment, witnessing the profound impact it had not just on the children but on the entire community.The Palestinian community rallied around the children, providing care and support. This experience solidified Sosebee's belief in the power of humanitarian work as a catalyst for change. He realized that by giving a face and a voice to Palestinian children, he could challenge the dehumanization they often faced. This is especially important considering the deliberate dehumanization of Palestinians, where atrocities against Gaza's children are easier to commit when they are seen as less than human. Sosebee believes the media has played a significant role in perpetuating this perception, with outlets like CNN often filtering facts and adding subjective analysis to an objective issue. Thankfully, platforms like TRT World, independent journalists, and citizen reporters have provided a platform for the raw truth to be seen.Sosebee shares the story of an 11-year-old boy from Gaza who lost both legs and an arm in a 1991 Israeli helicopter bombing. Sosebee arranged for his medical care in Los Angeles, where the boy learned to walk with prosthetics, excelled academically, and even received a congratulatory letter from President Bill Clinton. Years later, the boy returned to Gaza, started a family, and never saw himself as disabled, always remaining positive and helping others. Sosebee developed a close friendship with this boy and countless others, but the uncertainty of the current situation in Gaza is heartbreaking. The relentless conflict has taken its toll, and Sosebee has lost friends, colleagues, and children he has cared for. Despite the immense pain, he continues his work because he believes they can make a difference. HEAL Palestine is treating 30 injured children in the US, operating a field hospital in Gaza, opening schools, and running food kitchens, providing sustenance to thousands. The ability to make a real impact fuels Sosebee's hope, even in the face of immense adversity. Holding onto hope that they can help these children, even after all they've endured, is what keeps him going





