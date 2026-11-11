Lifer 'Mover' Threatens Russell Brand from Prison with Social Media Warning

Drill rapper Terngu Agera, serving life for a 2014 murder, posted a menacing message to convicted rapist Russell Brand from prison. The warning highlights prison dynamics and the use of illicit phones.

Rapper Terngu Agera, known as Mover and serving a life sentence for a 2014 knife murder in London, posted a threatening message to convicted rapist Russell Brand from prison last night. The lifer used a social‑media platform to deliver the warning, despite restrictions on private phone use inside HMP Wandsworth.

Mover's Life Sentence and the 2014 Killing

Agera, aged 35, was 23 when he stabbed builder Zydrunas Laurinavicius to death outside St Mary's High School in Hendon, north London. The assault was carried out during a robbery for Laurinavicius' imitation Rolex watch and work bag. Both Agera and accomplice Stephen Lansana were convicted of murder and robbery at the Old Bailey, with Agera given a life sentence and a minimum term of 30 years.

Also read Russell Brand faces sentencing and significant prison term for rape and sexual assaults

Laurinavicius, 38, was with his 67‑year‑old father at the time of the attack, which police described as a "horrific, unprovoked attack on an honest, hardworking man." A £20,000 reward was offered for information leading to the suspects' arrest.

Brand's Conviction and Current Imprisonment

Russell Brand, aged 51, was sentenced at Southwark Crown Court to ten years and six months for raping one woman and sexually assaulting three others between 2004 and 2009. Justice Bennathan branded him a "sexual predator" and imposed a lifetime placement on the sex offenders' register. Brand is currently held at HMP Wandsworth alongside other inmates who disapprove of his crimes.

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Unauthorized Phone Use and Social Media Threat

Last night, Agera posted an image of a prison window and the caption: "Russell Brand you naughty boy, we'll be seeing you son." The message was shared on his Snapchat account, a platform that requires an authorised prison phone. Inmates are prohibited from using personal cell phones, and any unauthorised device can result in additional jail time and fines.

Despite these rules, Agera has previously used an illicit phone to warn young people about the dangers of incarceration. He has cited the presence of drug and phone smuggling via drones in UK prisons and the heightened security measures to prevent illicit device use, including window modifications and netting.

Impact on Prison Community and Future Developments

Brand and Agera are not housed in the same prison, yet the threat has heightened tensions among inmates. A source noted that "Brand and Agera are not in the same prison, but it doesn't make it easier to hear someone like him is after you." The incident underscores the ongoing issue of social‑media access and the potential for inmate communication to influence behaviour within prison walls.

Moving forward, prison authorities are reviewing monitoring protocols for authorised phone calls and tightening controls on social‑media interaction. The Deputy Commandant at HMP Wandsworth announced that any inmate caught using an unapproved device would face immediate disciplinary action, including possible extension of sentence.

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As the UK justice system grapples with the balance between rehabilitation and security, incidents like Agera's threat to Brand highlight the complexities of managing inmate communication and the pervasive challenges of illicit phone use within the prison system.