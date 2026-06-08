Lifelong Labour Voter Threatens to Move to Spain Over Starmer's Policies, Calls for Burnham to Replace Him

A lifelong Labour voter, Monica Taberner, has expressed her frustration with Sir Keir Starmer's policies, particularly the removal of the winter fuel allowance for pensioners. She demanded that Andy Burnham replace Starmer as Prime Minister during a Question Time special episode, and praised Burnham for being more in touch with the people. Her comments come as a potential challenge to Starmer's leadership from Burnham and other party members looms.

A lifelong Labour voter, Monica Taberner, who appeared on a Question Time special episode, expressed her discontent with the current Labour government under Sir Keir Starmer .

The 74-year-old retired NHS worker from Wigan revealed that she had voted Labour since the age of 18 but was dismayed when Starmer stripped pensioners of the winter fuel allowance soon after taking office. This move, she believed, was a betrayal of Labour's traditional voter base and a sign that the party had lost its way.

'When you attack pensioners, you commit political suicide,' she told The Daily Mail. 'I couldn't believe what he'd done, taking the winter fuel allowance. The working people will go on strike, but the pensioners can't do anything, so they think. We voted you in, we'll vote you out.

You think pensioners will forget? You're mistaken, pensioners will not forget.

' Taberner's frustration was evident when she demanded on air that Andy Burnham, the Mayor of Greater Manchester, should become Prime Minister and oust Starmer - 'the sooner the better'. She later praised Burnham for being 'down to earth like we are' and expressed her confidence that he would remove Starmer from Downing Street. Her comments came amidst a growing discontent among Labour voters and a potential challenge to Starmer's leadership from Burnham and other party members.

If Burnham wins the Makerfield by-election on June 18, it could spark a summer of bitter Labour infighting, with Starmer vowing to not step aside meekly





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Labour Party Sir Keir Starmer Andy Burnham Winter Fuel Allowance Pensioners Political Leadership Labour Infighting

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