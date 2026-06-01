Life‑Without‑Parole Sentence Handed to Alabama Woman for Murder of Pregnant Neighbor

Jasmine Nowden was sentenced to life in prison without parole for killing eight‑month‑pregnant Kierra Wallace in Birmingham, a crime linked to a tangled family dispute and part of a wider pattern of violence against pregnant women in the U.S.

A Jefferson County woman has been sentenced to life without the possibility of parole after being convicted of murdering a pregnant neighbor in Birmingham. The victim, 36‑year‑old Kierra Wallace, was eight months pregnant and was holding her toddler daughter when the shooting occurred on July 7, 2023.

According to court records, 24‑year‑old Jasmine Nowden approached Wallace with a handgun while the toddler's two brothers were in the home. Wallace was shot multiple times and later died at a Birmingham hospital despite emergency care. The motive for the killing remains unclear, but investigators determined that the father of Wallace's toddler was also the biological father of Nowden's child, creating a tangled web of personal relationships that may have contributed to the violent encounter.

Nowden's defense team argued that the shooting was an act of self‑defence, claiming Wallace had become "aggressive" and "belligerent" on the day of the incident. Prosecutors, however, presented evidence that Wallace posed no imminent threat to Nowden and that the use of lethal force was unwarranted. The case proceeded to trial after an initial mistrial caused by insufficient juror numbers.

On May 28, 2024, a jury found Nowden guilty of capital murder, and the following day Jefferson County District Attorney's Office announced a life‑without‑parole sentence. In a statement, the district attorney emphasized the broader societal impact of the case, warning that "when emotions are high, logic is low" and urging citizens to consider the lasting consequences of violent actions. The sentencing adds to a series of recent tragedies involving pregnant women in the United States.

Earlier in April, a 22‑year‑old pregnant woman named Ava Woodcock was fatally shot outside a restaurant in Glasgow, Kentucky, and her unborn child also perished. While the Birmingham case received considerable local media attention, it underscores a disturbing pattern of violence against expectant mothers across the country. Advocates for victims' families have called for stricter gun control measures and expanded support services for families caught in complex domestic situations.

The Jefferson County case now serves as a stark reminder of the lethal outcomes that can arise when personal conflicts intersect with firearms, leaving a community to grapple with grief, unanswered questions, and calls for systemic change





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