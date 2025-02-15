Life-Threatening Flash Flooding Wreaks Havoc in Tennessee, Kentucky

A potent storm unleashed torrential rains across the Eastern U.S., resulting in life-threatening flash flooding in Tennessee and Kentucky. Dozens of roads were rendered impassable, and rescue teams were dispatched to save stranded drivers and residents trapped in floodwaters.

Life-threatening flash flooding ravaged parts of Tennessee and Kentucky on Saturday as a powerful storm unleashed a cascade of hazards across the Eastern United States. Numerous reports of impassable roads surfaced in western Tennessee and southern Kentucky , where rainfall accumulations exceeded 3 to 5 inches during the first half of the weekend, with more rain on the horizon.

Dozens of Flash Flood Warnings were issued amidst a Flood Watch carrying the ominous designation of 'Particularly Dangerous Situation' as torrential rains inundated ground already saturated from previous soaking rain events over the past week. In Corbin, Kentucky, floodwaters propelled a truck off the road and into a nearby ditch, according to a storm report from the National Weather Service office in Jackson, Kentucky. Near Lewisburg, Kentucky, swift water rescue teams were deployed to extricate a driver trapped in the swift currents of the swollen Mud River, the NWS reported. Another water rescue was required to the west in the town of Murray. A driver also became stranded in floodwaters in Martin, Tennessee, another NWS spotter relayed.Scottsville, Kentucky reported 'numerous roads are impassable,' and spotters in Monticello, Kentucky reported a stretch of Highway 90 closed due to an 8-foot deep sinkhole. In Richland, Kentucky, the fire department responded to rescue four people and their pets trapped in their flooded home. City officials in Clarksville, Tennessee posted multiple photos of flood-covered roads around their town. 'We're going to see a number of rockslides, a number of landslides, a number of mudslides and debris flows in eastern Kentucky due to the tremendous amount of rain that we're going to pick up the rest of (Saturday),' stated FOX Weather Meteorologist Michael Estime. Flooding even extended into southwestern Virginia, where Gov. Glenn Youngkin declared the deployment of the National Guard among other first responders to the region. NOAA's Weather Prediction Center has issued their most severe Level 4 flash flood threat rating of 'extreme' for parts of northwestern Tennessee and southwestern Kentucky. 'There's so much moisture available and it's going to continue to get pumped in from the south throughout the day,' FOX Weather Meteorologist Ari Sarsalari explained. 'This is the real problem here – 1 to 2 inch per hour rain rates. That's an extreme rate of rain. So it's going to be falling so heavily, the creeks and streams start to get overloaded. And then all of a sudden, before you know it, you've got catastrophic flooding going on, which is definitely a possibility today.'High risks are only issued on about 4% of days, but this risk category accounts for 39% of flood-related fatalities and 83% of flood-related damage in the continental U.S., according to research by WPC meteorologists. About half of such alerts result in at least one death. A Level 3 out of 4 risk for flash flooding extends farther out into the Ohio and Tennessee Valleys as potential exists for numerous flash floods, some of which could be significant. Flood Watches have been issued that encompass over 900 miles from Arkansas to Pennsylvania. Approximately 11 states are included under these watches.





