Life's Getting So Good For 4 Zodiac Signs After 8 Weeks Of Retrograde Season's Nonsense

According to astrologer Helena Hathor, life's getting so good for five zodiac signs after eight weeks of retrograde season's nonsense. They are: Aries, Taurus, Virgo, and Leo.

After eight weeks of retrograde season's nonsense, life is finally starting to look up for four zodiac signs. What a relief! We knew this day would come, but it's been a very long two months.

, this brings "a powerful turning point in love, money, relationships, and opportunities.

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" In other words, we can finally start moving forward. We're not stuck anymore, and that feels so good.? Well, you're in luck, Aries. As retrograde season comes to an end, your relationships get a boost.

"You're gonna find generosity through every single person you come across," Hathor said. This goes for friends and romantic partners, but also coworkers and even strangers. You're magnetic now, and everyone can feel it.

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"People are just gonna start giving to you what you've been asking for," the astrologer continued. "If you have creative projects that you've been waiting to get the green light for, this is your green light. " Don't get too caught up in the obstacles or setbacks you've been facing. The universe is preparing you for the ultimate comeback.

OK, this might sound kinda bad, but you're about to get flooded with work. You're probably rolling your eyes or internally groaning. After all, who wants to work harder? But this is actually a good thing.

After a stressful retrograde season, you won't be scraping by or living paycheck to paycheck. Starting now, you're attracting wealth and success.

"You're moving forward in the best way possible," Hathor said. "Your nine-to-five is gonna increase," so keep your schedule free. This is your chance to make some big strides in your career. Just make sure that if you're working more, If you haven't felt like you're being heard, that's changing, too.

When Mercury goes direct, you become the most important person in the room. People are listening now, that's for sure. Congratulations, Virgo! Money is coming your way.

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Whether you get a raise or come into an unexpected inheritance, your wallet is feeling fuller than it has for the last eight weeks.

"People are gonna be giving you gifts," Hathor said. And if you work for yourself, business is about to be booming.. I know you've been wanting to put the pedal to the metal, but these things take time. After a retrograde comes a shadow period, and though things are moving forward, it may not be at the pace you want.

But that doesn't mean good things aren't in the works. They definitely are. Leo, you've been going through it lately. You hate to talk smack about your family, but let's face it:"When Mercury stations direct, you actually are heard for what you've been saying over the past eight weeks," Hathor explained.

"And Venus going direct also friends being generous with you. " Even the people you work with are being more helpful. So, don't let the past two months get you down. It's been rough, but the rest of 2026 is looking up!

Marielisa Reyes is a writer with a bachelor's degree in psychology who covers self-help, relationships, career, family, and astrology topics.