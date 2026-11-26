Daniel Espinosa's R-rated sci-fi thriller Life departs Hulu on November 30. Stream Jake Gyllenhaal and Ryan Reynolds before Alien classics leave Netflix.

Daniel Espinosa directed 2017 sci-fi horror film Life will leave Hulu streaming service on November 30. The R-rated thriller arrives at this date according to the platform upcoming departures announcement. Six astronauts aboard the International Space Station face survival challenges in this claustrophobic creature feature. The movie grossed $101.8 million worldwide against a reported $58 million production budget. Streaming availability has helped the title find new life since its initial theatrical run.

The Martian Organism Calvin

The plot centers on the discovery of a living organism from Mars. Schoolchildren initially celebrate the find with the opportunity to name the creature. They choose the name Calvin for the small biological specimen. Calvin proves to be an incredibly intelligent organism from the start. Every attempt to contain it gives the creature another opportunity to learn more about its captors. The excitement for the six astronauts aboard the International Space Station is relatively short-lived.

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Stellar Cast in Space

Release timing placed Life two months before Ridley Scott Alien Covenant movie. The film assembled an absurdly talented cast for the genre. Jake Gyllenhaal, Rebecca Ferguson, Ryan Reynolds, and Hiroyuki Sanada star as crew members. Their presence makes it considerably harder to predict who might actually make it back to Earth. The audience familiarity with the biggest names on the poster offers very little reassurance.

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Streaming Marathon Opportunity

Thanksgiving weekend provides an excellent opportunity for a space horror marathon. Hulu subscribers have until November 30 to stream Life before it disappears. This departure also coincides with the removal of both Alien and Aliens from Netflix. Fans of the genre can combine these titles for a comprehensive viewing experience. The timing allows viewers to compare the distinct approaches of different directors in the subgenre.

Box Office and Legacy

Life borrowed heavily from Ridley Scott 1979 classic Alien in tone and structure. The film established itself as a notable entry in the survival horror category. The $58 million production budget resulted in strong returns for the studio. Digital distribution continues to extend the commercial lifespan of theatrical releases. Viewers seeking intense sci-fi narratives should prioritize watching the title before the deadline.