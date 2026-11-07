Life Is Not a Competitive Sport

Caught in the comparison game? Discover how humility can help you appreciate others’ success while recognizing your unique strengths and value.

Replace comparison with curiosity about what you can learn from someone else’s success. Someone else’s success can inspire you without becoming a verdict on your worth.

We have all fallen into the comparison game at some point. Someone shares pictures from their exotic international trip. Someone else shares a professional achievement on LinkedIn. Yet another shares photos of their picture-perfect family.

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Whether these posts share the full story is a topic for another day, but the underlying commonality is how they can make us feel:In it, the Zanders discuss what they call"the measurement world", describing how we all evaluate, compare, rank, and assign value to ourselves and others based on the variables that are most important to us. Their suggested antidote to this problem is to consider how one can uniquely contribute to the world around them without getting caught up in the comparison game.

“There is a vitality, a life force, a quickening that is translated through you into action, and because there is only one of you in all time. This expression is unique. And if you block it, it will never exist through any other medium and be lost. The world will not have it.

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It is not your business to determine how good it is, nor how valuable it is, nor how it compares with other expressions. It is your business to keep it yours clearly and directly, to keep the channel open. You do not even have to believe in yourself or your work. You have to keep open and aware directly to the urges that motivate you.

Keep the channel open" . The daily practice of humility can help us identify how we can be a unique and positive contribution to the world around us. Researchers have called humility"the just right view of the self," meaning you can identify both your strengths and weaknesses without feeling conceited or ashamed of them .

This prevents ego defensiveness and enables individuals to put their strengths to use and to recognize and encourage others' strengths without feeling threatened by them . Essentially, there is no need to compare ourselves to others, because we all have unique contributions to make.may be healthy in certain contexts, the continual ranking of ourselves against others is ultimately dysfunctional and detrimental to our own success.

We can, however, learn from those we admire and aspire to be like. For example, replacing comparison with curiosity can prompt us to learn more about others in order to improve ourselves. Instead of feeling inferior or, try coming up with a question you'd like to ask another person about their success, achievement, or good fortune.

This also helps you see the context and effort behind their success and reduces the notion that their achievements can only be attributed to who they are. The next time someone else’s success leaves you feeling behind, try the following steps:Acknowledge what you do not know: their circumstances, struggles, and sacrifices, as well as the parts of your own journey that this comparison overlooks.

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Then ask, “What can I appreciate or learn from their experience, and what really matters most to me right now? ”: a promotion, an accomplishment, a milestone, a once-in-a-lifetime trip, but start to notice whether their good fortune automatically becomes a judgment about your own progress. Humility prompts us to recognize that we don't know everything and that we see only part of the story.

We can appreciate what others have accomplished while continuing to pursue a life grounded in our own values. Someone else’s success does not have to become the measure of our worth. Davis, D. E., Hook, J. N., DeBlaere, C., & Placeres, V. . Humility at work.

In L. G. Oades, M. F. Steger, A. Delle Fave, & J. Passmore ,Owens, B. P., Johnson, M. D., & Mitchell, T. R. . Expressed humility in organizations: Implications for performance, teams, and leadership.is an Assistant Professor of Management at Middle Tennessee State University’s Jones College of Business studying humility, ethics, and moral leadership. After years or decades, problems and patterns can become deeply entrenched.

Be a fly on the wall during a sample couples therapy session and witness the slow, deliberate work of changing those patterns for a more enduring love. Self Tests are all about you. Are you outgoing or introverted? Are you a narcissist?

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