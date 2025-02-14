Life in Hong Kong's Subdivided Flats: A Glimpse into a Challenging Reality

A series of photographs from AP News photographer captures the lives of residents living in subdivided flats in Hong Kong's Sham Shui Po district. The images showcase the cramped living conditions, limited privacy, and shared amenities faced by these residents, highlighting the challenges of affordable housing in the city.

The photographs depict the harsh realities of subdivided flats in Sham Shui Po district of Hong Kong . Residents like Jimmy Au in Prince Edward district and Chiu in Sham Shui Po share cramped living spaces with limited privacy, often combining a toilet and kitchen in the same area. Many residents, like Chung Shing-sun and Law Chung-yu, sleep, eat, and even have their personal space confined to a small bed area within these flats.

Sze Lai-shan, the deputy director of the Society for Community Organization, visits these residents, highlighting the challenges they face in such densely populated environments. The images capture the struggle for basic necessities and personal dignity within these subdivided flats, offering a glimpse into the lives of Hong Kong's marginalized communities





