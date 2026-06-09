Lies of P: Complete Edition Announced for Nintendo Switch 2, Includes Overture DLC and Physical Release Options

Lies of P, the critically acclaimed soulslike game from Round8 Studio and Neowiz, is getting a new release on Nintendo Switch 2 in the form of Lies of P: Complete Edition. The digital version will launch on August 6, 2026, and will include the base game and the Overture DLC. A physical version will also be available from iam8bit, which will include the full game and DLC on a physical cartridge, as well as an Exclusive Edition with unique artwork and collectibles.

Few soulslikes stand out as distinctly as the critically acclaimed Lies of P from Round8 Studio and Neowiz. The dark reimagining of Carlo Collodi's Pinocchio story first launched in September 2023, earning praise for its challenging combat, gothic Belle Époque setting, and inventive twist on a familiar fairy tale.

Since then, the game has become one of the genre's standout successes, building a dedicated fanbase eager to uncover more of Krat's tragic history. Fans have been curious about the game's future ever since the release of the surprise Lies of P: Overture prequel DLC in June 2025, which took players back to the city before the devastating Puppet Frenzy and introduced brand-new locations, bosses, weapons, and story content.

And at today's (June 9, 2026) Nintendo Direct event, it turns out fans are getting a brand-new release later this year with exclusive fresh content (via iam8bit). Lies of P is getting an official Nintendo Switch 2 port in the form of Lies of P: Complete Edition, which will launch digitally on official channels on Thursday, August 6, 2026.

The digital version is currently up for pre-order for $69.99 and includes both the base game and the Overture DLC, making it the first comprehensive release for the game so far. As of now, the Complete Edition will only be available for Switch 2 gamers, though it's possible that could change at a later date.

Additionally, however, many fans may have missed that a brand-new physical version of the Complete Edition will be releasing later this year from iam8bit that includes the full base game and DLC on an actual physical cartridge (none of that code-in-box nonsense), as well as an Exclusive Edition. The iam8bit retail Complete Edition comes with six boss lore cards and will be available worldwide, while the iam8bit Exclusive Edition comes with the cards and a unique o-sleeve with original artwork from Neowiz.

The announcement also comes with a trove of new collectibles, including a Butterfly Brooch, Amulet Keychain Blind Bag, Boss Rush Pin Set, and a handcrafted Marionette Puppet. The physical release from iam8bit comes with several different bundle options for hardcore collectors that come with a mix of these different merch and collectible releases: Also available for pre-order is a 3-disc Lies of P soundtrack CD set and the Lies of P: Overture 2-disc CD set from Round8 Studio, available in premium digipaks featuring original artwork by Dan Zollinger.

All in all, it's a great day to be a Lies of P fan, and this summer is going to be packed full of excitement for Switch 2 gamers looking to dive in





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