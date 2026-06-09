Liechtenstein's Richest Dynasty: Baron Lukas von Lattorff's Royal Wedding

The weekend headlines were dominated by the private nuptials of Princess Anne's son Peter Phillips and his NHS nurse bride Harriet Sperling. However, over in Liechtenstein, home to Europe's wealthiest reigning dynasty, another royal wedding was taking place on the same day. Baron Lukas von Lattorff, 26, who as the dapper and charming grandson of the reigning Prince Hans-Adam II was once one of the continent's most esteemed bachelors, according to British society bible Tatler, tied the knot on Saturday June 6. The eldest son of Princess Tatjana of Liechtenstein and Philipp von Lattorf wed Countess Marie Wilczek, thought to be his distant cousin, at the parish church of Stockerau, in neighbouring Austria.

The private nuptials of Princess Anne 's son Peter Phillips and his NHS nurse bride Harriet Sperling dominated the headlines at the weekend. However, over in Liechtenstein , home to Europe's wealthiest reigning dynasty, another royal wedding was taking place on the same day.

Baron Lukas von Lattorff, 26, who as the dapper and charming grandson of the reigning Prince Hans-Adam II was once one of the continent's most esteemed bachelors, according to British society bible Tatler, tied the knot on Saturday June 6. The eldest son of Princess Tatjana of Liechtenstein and Philipp von Lattorf wed Countess Marie Wilczek, thought to be his distant cousin, at the parish church of Stockerau, in neighbouring Austria.

The bride, who is based in Vienna with her now husband, looked angelic in a white gown featuring a square neckline, sheer sleeves and a cinched waistline. Her floor-length dress was teamed with a statement lace wedding veil and a shimmering diamond and sapphire tiara. Adding further glitz to her beautiful ensemble, Countess Marie sported diamond earrings and carried a bouquet of stunning pink and purple flowers.

In official wedding photographs marking their special day, the newlyweds looked the picture of wedded bliss as they posed hand-in-hand. Baron Lukas von Lattorff, 26, who isn't a working royal and largely enjoys a private life as a strategic growth analyst with Viewpointsystem in Austria's capital, appeared smart in a yellow waistcoat teamed with a red tie and a sophisticated suit.

Lukas - the eldest of seven children - has a degree in Business Administration from the Barcelona-based Esade Business and Law School, according to Tatler, while his wife studied education sciences at the University of Fribourg. Countess Marie is the daughter of Count Hans-Christian von Wilczek and Katharina von Hartig.

The newlyweds - whose wedding reception was held with close family and friends - are fourth cousins through the Wilczek family line, while the Countess has further royal ties as she is descended from Princess Ida, daughter of Prince John I of Liechtenstein. The Princely House of Liechtenstein, founded more than 300 years ago, gives its name to the tiny European nation.

All living members are descendants of its founder, Prince Johann I, who was granted admission to the Confederation of the Rhine in 1806 by Napoleon, in a move that laid the foundation for sovereignty. The reigning Prince Hans-Adam II is particularly committed to Liechtenstein's independent foreign policy. Under his leadership, Liechtenstein joined the United Nations Organisation (UNO) in 1990 and the European Economic Area (EEA) in 1995. He has three sons and a daughter, including the late Prince Constantin. The eldest, Prince Alois is heir to the Liechtenstein throne





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Princess Anne Peter Phillips Harriet Sperling Baron Lukas Von Lattorff Liechtenstein Prince Hans-Adam II United Nations Organisation European Economic Area

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