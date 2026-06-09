Liechtenstein's Prince Hans-Adam II's grandson marries Countess Marie Wilczek in royal wedding

Baron Lukas von Lattorff, 26, the grandson of Prince Hans-Adam II, marries Countess Marie Wilczek in a royal wedding at the parish church of Stockerau in Austria. The couple, who are fourth cousins through the Wilczek family line, exchanged vows in a ceremony attended by close family and friends.

The private nuptials of Princess Anne's son Peter Phillips and his NHS nurse bride Harriet Sperling dominated the headlines at the weekend. However, in Liechtenstein , home to Europe's wealthiest reigning dynasty, another royal wedding took place on the same day.

Baron Lukas von Lattorff, 26, the dapper and charming grandson of the reigning Prince Hans-Adam II, tied the knot with Countess Marie Wilczek, his distant cousin, at the parish church of Stockerau in neighbouring Austria. The bride, based in Vienna, looked angelic in a white gown featuring a square neckline, sheer sleeves and a cinched waistline.

She wore a statement lace wedding veil and a shimmering diamond and sapphire tiara, along with diamond earrings and a bouquet of stunning pink and purple flowers. The groom, a strategic growth analyst with Viewpointsystem in Austria's capital, appeared smart in a yellow waistcoat teamed with a red tie and a sophisticated suit. Lukas, the eldest of seven children, has a degree in Business Administration from the Barcelona-based Esade Business and Law School.

His wife studied education sciences at the University of Fribourg. The newlyweds are fourth cousins through the Wilczek family line, while the Countess has further royal ties as she is descended from Princess Ida, daughter of Prince John I of Liechtenstein. The Princely House of Liechtenstein, founded more than 300 years ago, gives its name to the tiny European nation.

All living members are descendants of its founder, Prince Johann I, who was granted admission to the Confederation of the Rhine in 1806 by Napoleon. The issue of sovereignty remains important to the nation, which has a population of approximately 40,300 to 42,300 residents and measures just 15 miles from north to south.

The reigning Prince Hans-Adam II is committed to Liechtenstein's independent foreign policy, having led the nation to join the United Nations Organisation in 1990 and the European Economic Area in 1995. He has three sons and a daughter, including the late Prince Constantin. The eldest, Prince Alois, is heir to the Liechtenstein throne





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Prince Hans-Adam II Baron Lukas Von Lattorff Countess Marie Wilczek Liechtenstein Royal Wedding

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