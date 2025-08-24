Lidl Presses Ahead With NYC Expansion Despite Proposal For City-Owned Grocery Stores

Lidl is committed to expanding its presence in New York City despite a proposal from mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani to create city-owned grocery stores. The German supermarket chain remains focused on its growth strategy and plans to open more stores in the city, while Mamdani aims to redirect city funds to lower-priced options.

Lidl is continuing its expansion plans in New York City despite a proposal from mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani to create city-owned grocery stores . The German supermarket chain aims to increase its presence in the United States and has already opened three stores in New York this year, including one in Lower Manhattan. Lidl U.S. CEO Joel Rampoldt stated that the company plans to open four more stores in the near future.

If elected in November, Mamdani, a New York State assemblymember and self-identified democratic socialist, has proposed redirecting city funds from existing supermarkets to city-owned grocery stores focused on providing lower prices. Mamdani argues that these stores would combat price gouging. However, Lidl's expansion plans remain unchanged. Rampoldt emphasized the company's commitment to investing in New York and continuing to open stores despite Mamdani's proposal. He stated that Lidl would address any changes in policy if Mamdani's plan were implemented but maintained their commitment to serving New York customers. Lidl currently operates 190 stores in the U.S., with 35 in New York state and nine in New York City's boroughs. The company is focusing on expanding its presence in its core markets, which include the New York Metro area, the Washington DC Metro area, and Atlanta. Rampoldt declined to provide a specific number of stores planned for opening over the next five years but assured steady growth. This stance contrasts with other grocery executives, such as John Catsimatidis, CEO of Gristedes, who threatened to sell or close his business if Mamdani were elected. Catsimatidis believes his business would be uncompetitive if city-run supermarkets were established. Mamdani's candidacy has generated controversy among certain members of the business community, particularly Wall Street's Jamie Dimon, who opposes Mamdani's platform. Dimon, who called Mamdani 'more of a Marxist than a socialist,' recently had a reportedly friendly phone conversation with the mayoral candidate despite his reservations. Mamdani continues to lead in the NYC mayoral race ahead of the November election, facing challengers including former governor Andrew Cuomo, incumbent mayor Eric Adams (both running as independents), Republican nominee Curtis Sliwa, and defense lawyer-turned-independent candidate Jim Walden





