Eastern Libyan forces report that maritime security is stable after suspected Ukrainian drone attacks struck a Russian vessel and cargo ship at Benghazi port, injuring ten workers.

Eastern Libyan naval forces have officially declared that maritime security remains under strict control following suspected drone attacks on a docked Russian vessel and a Maltese cargo ship at Benghazi port. Military and health authorities from the eastern administration confirmed the incident, noting that air and naval units actively confronted the threats across maritime approaches since early Sunday. The Naval Command of Eastern Libyan Forces stated that these actions were executed in line with established defense protocols to secure the coast and vital national facilities.

Incident Details and Immediate Response

A satellite image released by Reuters showed a view of a capsized Russian corvette after an explosion aboard the ship docked at the Benghazi naval base in Libya. The Naval Command of Eastern Libyan Forces confirmed in a video address that they responded to the threats against the port in coordination with relevant military and security teams. Naval units initiated rescue operations at dawn to evacuate the targeted commercial ship's crew and safeguard the perimeter, ensuring no further casualties occurred during the confrontation.

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A military source confirmed that explosive-laden drone boats struck the Russian vessel, but the entire crew was safely evacuated during the operation. Air and naval units successfully destroyed several unmanned craft during the engagement. Local television networks reported that defense units intercepted more than 12 remotely piloted explosive vessels targeting the harbor, coastline, and offshore traffic. These specific boats were described by witnesses and analysts as being of Ukrainian origin, marking a direct escalation in the use of such technology against foreign military assets in the region.

Injuries and Preliminary Findings

A health official from the eastern-based government, speaking on condition of anonymity, confirmed that 10 Libyan port workers sustained moderate injuries during the blast aboard the Russian vessel. Authorities in the eastern administration indicated that preliminary findings point to a drone strike triggering the explosion at the naval base. An official statement clarified that the explosion occurred on board a Russian ship docked in the port, noting that the ship was en route back to Russia and its stop was solely for refueling and resupply purposes.

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The incident highlights the vulnerability of civilian and military infrastructure in Libyan ports to external conflict dynamics. The eastern administration's handling of the situation demonstrates a coordinated approach between naval command, health authorities, and local security teams to mitigate damage and ensure rapid response. The preservation of maritime security in Benghazi remains a top priority for the eastern military command, which continues to monitor air and naval formations closely.

Political Reactions and Regional Context

In Tripoli, the United Nations-recognized Government of National Unity (GNA) warned against the risks posed by involving civilian ports and facilities in activities linked to external conflicts. The GPA rejected the use of Libyan territory for operations that undermine national sovereignty, emphasizing the need to protect Libyan assets from becoming collateral damage in foreign wars. This diplomatic statement underscores the internal political division in Libya and the differing stances of the eastern and western administrations regarding international involvement.

The incident follows a separate drone strike on Saturday against a Russian cargo vessel in the eastern Baltic Sea, indicating a broader pattern of drone warfare affecting Russian assets both near and far from its borders. The timing of these attacks suggests a coordinated effort to disrupt Russian logistical operations and military presence in key maritime zones. The involvement of Ukrainian-origin drones in Libya raises questions about international supply chains and the proliferation of unmanned technology in regional conflicts.

Future Implications for Maritime Security

The successful interception of more than 12 drone boats by Eastern Libyan forces demonstrates a significant improvement in coastal defense capabilities. However, the injuries to 10 Libyan workers and the capsizing of the Russian corvette serve as stark reminders of the ongoing risks. The eastern administration's commitment to maintaining control over maritime approaches is crucial for the stability of trade routes and the safety of commercial vessels like the Maltese cargo ship targeted in the same incident.

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As international attention shifts to the broader implications of these drone attacks, the response from both the GNA in Tripoli and the eastern administration will likely shape future diplomatic engagements. The potential for increased foreign military involvement in Libya's internal and external security affairs remains a significant concern for regional stability. Monitoring the aftermath of this incident and the subsequent political statements will be essential for understanding the evolving dynamics of conflict in the Mediterranean region.