Libya's Tripoli-based Government of National Unity summons its envoy to Kyiv after Ukrainian drones strike the port of Benghazi, injuring ten people and violating Libyan sovereignty. The incident has sparked diplomatic consultations and a formal UN complaint.

Libya's Tripoli-based Government of National Unity has officially summoned its ambassador to Ukraine for urgent consultations following a reported Ukrainian drone attack on the port of Benghazi, the Libya n Foreign Ministry confirmed on Sunday. The diplomatic move underscores the severity of the incident, which occurred on November 22 and resulted in significant damage to Russian military assets and injuries to local personnel.

Acting Foreign Minister El-Taher El-Baour met with Ambassador Osama Mohamed Al Abed Abul Qasim at the ministry's headquarters to address the breach of international norms. During this high-level meeting, El-Baour explicitly reaffirmed Libya's total rejection of the military actions carried out by Ukrainian forces. He characterized the drone strikes as a clear violation of Libyan sovereignty that stands in direct contradiction to established international law.

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Details of the Naval Drone Strike

The controversy centers on naval drone attacks that targeted Russian assets docked at the port of Benghazi on November 22. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Ukrainian forces successfully sank the Russian corvette Merkury in the attack. Additionally, Zelenskyy claimed that the same strike hit the cargo vessel MV Angara, alleging that Moscow was utilizing the ship to transport weapons to conflict zones.

The naval assault on the port of Benghazi had immediate human and material costs, injuring ten people during the operation. A separate but related attack later on the same day targeted a cargo vessel off the coast of Benghazi, further highlighting the volatility in Libyan waters. These events have triggered intense diplomatic friction between Tripoli and Kyiv regarding the use of Libyan territory for foreign military operations.

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Diplomatic Reactions and UN Complaint

In response to the incident, the Tripoli-based government has taken formal steps to seek international oversight. Libya filed a complaint with both the United Nations General Assembly and the Security Council. The primary objective of this filing is to secure an international investigation into the attacks. This legal maneuver serves as a formal condemnation of the strikes and a demand for a comprehensive explanation from Ukrainian authorities.

The Libyan Foreign Ministry emphasized that the nation strictly rejects the use of its land and territorial waters for foreign military campaigns. The statement highlighted that the actions by Ukrainian forces disregarded Libya's neutral stance and the safety of its citizens. The government insists that such military incursions undermine the stability of the region and violate the principles of state sovereignty.

Impact on Libya's Political Division

The incident exacerbates the existing political fragmentation within Libya, which remains divided between two rival administrations. Prime Minister Abdul Hamid Dbeibeh leads the Government of National Unity in Tripoli, which exercises control over the western part of the country. This administration is the entity that initiated the diplomatic summons and the UN complaint.

Conversely, the other administration is led by Osama Hammad and was appointed by the House of Representatives in early 2022. This rival government is based in Benghazi, which governs the eastern region and much of the southern territory. The presence of the eastern-based government in Benghazi adds complexity to the situation, as the port where the attack occurred falls under its geographic jurisdiction, though the Tripoli administration speaks for the state internationally.

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Ambassador Briefs on Safety in Kyiv

During the consultations at the ministry headquarters, Ambassador Osama Mohamed Al Abed Abul Qasim provided a detailed briefing on the current situation. The discussion covered the status of the Libyan diplomatic mission in Kyiv. The ambassador outlined the precarious conditions facing the Libyan community in Ukraine amid the ongoing war.

This briefing was crucial for assessing the welfare of Libyan nationals in the conflict zone. The meeting served as a dual-purpose diplomatic event, addressing both the aggression in Benghazi and the protection of citizens abroad. The Libyan government seeks to balance its sovereign rights with the safety of its diplomatic and civilian populations during this period of heightened regional instability.