Turkey Strengthens Eastern Mediterranean Position as Libya Ratifies Maritime Deal

Libya's parliamentary ratification of the 2019 maritime deal with Turkey challenges Greece's diplomatic strategy and reshapes Eastern Mediterranean geopolitical dynamics.

Libya's formal ratification of the maritime agreement with Turkey on October 20 has significantly strengthened Ankara's diplomatic position in the Eastern Mediterranean. This development directly challenges Greece's long-standing strategy of leveraging Libya n political divisions to prevent the deal from taking legal effect. The move raises urgent questions regarding Egypt's competing maritime interests in the region while exposing the limitations of Athens' diplomatic approach. Greek officials have responded with renewed legal objections, maintaining that the parliamentary vote lacks legal standing. Ankara views this ratification as a validation of its efforts to bridge Libya's internal political divides and unify competing factions.

The memorandum was originally signed on November 27, 2019, and entered into force on December 8, 2019, after being registered with the UN Secretariat. Despite its entry into force, the agreement remained subject to political controversy due to Libya's fragmented governance. Greece had repeatedly challenged the memorandum, counting on these internal divisions to halt its ratification. However, the October 20 decision marked a strategic setback for Athens and a victory for Turkish diplomatic outreach. Ankara actively sought to unify eastern and western Libya, contrasting with Athens' reliance on continued political fragmentation.

Also read Libya Parliament Ratifies Maritime Deal With Turkey Amid Regional Tensions

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan visited Benghazi in August to meet with Khalifa Haftar and other senior eastern Libyan figures. These high-level contacts were designed to facilitate military and political coordination between the rival factions. The ratification process underscores the success of Turkey's broader engagement strategy in the North African nation. It also demonstrates how diplomatic engagement can alter the legal status of international agreements. For Ankara, the agreement supports its wider Blue Homeland maritime doctrine and provides renewed political backing to an arrangement Greece has spent years trying to undermine.

Greek officials argue that the ratification adds nothing to the memorandum's existing legal standing. Athens maintains that the decision has no legal effect because it questions the legitimacy of the Libyan government that signed it. This stance contradicts earlier Greek positions that cited the absence of approval by the House of Representatives. Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis has described the memorandum as illegal and arbitrary during recent international forums. The European Union has backed Greece's position through statements from key institutional leaders, including European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and European Council President Antonio Costa.

These political assertions do not, however, constitute a formal Security Council decision on maritime delimitation. Mitsotakis described the memorandum as illegal and arbitrary during a UN Security Council session just days after the EU statement. Yet, statements by individual governments do not constitute a binding Security Council decision. The dispute centers on how maritime boundaries should be drawn in the Eastern Mediterranean. Greece argues that the memorandum infringes upon its established maritime entitlements and sovereign rights. Turkey maintains that islands should not automatically receive full maritime effect when their projections overlap with neighboring mainland states.

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Under Article 34 of the Vienna Convention, agreements do not create rights or obligations for third states without their consent. This principle applies to the 2020 maritime agreement between Greece and Egypt as well. Greek Cypriot lawyer Nicholas A. Ioannides has acknowledged that the Libyan Political Agreement was recognized by international actors at the time. The UN Convention on the Law of the Sea calls for equitable solutions to continental shelf delimitation. These legal frameworks provide the basis for the ongoing diplomatic disagreements between the regional powers. Ankara argues that islands should not cut off a mainland's coastal projection and emphasized the length and direction of coastlines as relevant factors.

The dispute extends eastward to include the island of Meis and Greek-administered Cyprus. Turkey argues that granting Meis full maritime effect would connect Greek claims with those of Cyprus. This connection would restrict Turkish maritime jurisdiction and disregard Turkish Cypriot interests. For Ankara, the agreement supports its wider Blue Homeland maritime doctrine. Libya's ratification has given renewed political backing to an arrangement Greece has spent years trying to undermine. Egypt remains a key partner in Greece's opposition to the memorandum despite its own complexities.

The distinction matters because an eastward extension involves areas where Greek claims intersect with Egyptian entitlements. Turkey argues that Egypt has accepted less maritime jurisdiction than it could have secured through other means. These figures reflect Ankara's interpretation rather than internationally adjudicated determinations of maritime boundaries. Evidence from Greece's negotiations suggests that Egypt secured concessions that moved away from Athens' initial position. A calculation published by the Hellenic Institute of Strategic Studies suggests that Athens' initially preferred median line would have allocated Egypt approximately 35,000km².

In contrast, the signed agreement allocated more than 41,000km² to Egypt, a difference of more than 6,000km². This illustrates how negotiations moved away from Greece's initial position to accommodate Egypt's interests. In a 2020 parliamentary speech, Mitsotakis acknowledged that Cairo had rejected enticing proposals offering much greater maritime space. These developments reinforce concerns that Greece and its regional partners are strengthening their military position while seeking to restrict Turkey's maritime influence. Cairo's lost square kilometers remain a point of contention in the broader geopolitical landscape.

Turkey's National Defence Ministry reiterated that an agreement with Ankara could give Egypt more than 15,000km² of additional maritime jurisdiction compared with its agreement with Greece. For Cairo, the competing proposals raise a fundamental question about whether continued alignment with Athens best serves its maritime interests. Libya's ratification has dealt a significant setback to Greece's strategy of challenging the memorandum through Libya's political divisions. Athens continues to dispute its legality, but parliamentary approval has strengthened Ankara's diplomatic position in the region.

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The Seville map remains a point of contention, with Turkey arguing it would severely restrict its maritime jurisdiction. The European Commission clarified its position on the Seville map, yet the dispute persists. The EU also issued a joint statement on behalf of Greece, Greek-administered Cyprus, Egypt, Bahrain, the UAE, and the EU. This multilateral backing highlights the deep divisions in the Eastern Mediterranean. Without negotiations that address competing maritime claims, the dispute risks remaining locked in diplomatic objections.

Turkey and Libya continue to advance their position in the Eastern Mediterranean despite the objections from Athens and its allies. The ratification marks a pivotal shift in the complex geopolitical landscape of the region. Ankara's diplomatic success in Benghazi demonstrates the effectiveness of its engagement strategy. The agreement's legal status remains a subject of intense debate, with both sides citing international law to support their positions. The UN Convention on the Law of the Sea calls for equitable solutions, but interpretations vary widely. The Blue Homeland doctrine continues to guide Turkey's maritime policy.

The impact of this development extends beyond the immediate legal disputes. It signals a change in the balance of power in the Eastern Mediterranean. Greece's reliance on political fragmentation in Libya has proven ineffective against Turkey's unified diplomatic approach. The ratification challenges the notion that international agreements can be nullified by internal political instability. Ankara's ability to secure ratification from both eastern and western Libyan factions highlights its diplomatic reach. The EU's backing of Greece does not alter the legal reality of the ratified agreement.

Egypt's role in this complex web of alliances remains critical. Its maritime interests are diverging from those of Greece, creating potential rifts in their partnership. The difference in allocated maritime space under different agreements highlights the importance of strategic negotiation. Turkey's argument that Egypt could secure more territory through a bilateral agreement with Ankara is gaining traction. This development complicates Greece's efforts to build a unified front against Turkey's maritime claims. The dispute over Meis and Cyprus remains unresolved, further complicating regional stability.

The ongoing legal and diplomatic disagreements between Greece, Turkey, and their respective partners show no signs of abating. The ratification of the Turkey-Libya memorandum by Libya's parliament has solidified Ankara's stance. Greece's objections, while supported by the EU, have not been able to prevent the agreement's implementation. The situation highlights the limitations of diplomatic pressure in the face of ratified international agreements. The Eastern Mediterranean remains a flashpoint for geopolitical competition, with the Turkey-Libya deal at its center.

Future developments will likely focus on how Greece and its allies respond to the ratified agreement. Turkey is expected to continue advancing its maritime claims in the region, supported by the Libyan partnership. Egypt will need to carefully navigate its competing interests between its alliance with Greece and potential benefits from a deal with Turkey. The dispute over maritime boundaries is not just a legal issue but a reflection of broader regional power dynamics. The ratification marks a new chapter in the Eastern Mediterranean's geopolitical story.