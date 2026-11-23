Libya's House of Representatives demands sovereignty respect after drone attacks in Benghazi. The UN calls for an investigation into strikes on Russian and Maltese vessels.

Libya's House of Representatives has formally rejected the use of its national territory or territorial waters as a staging ground for external armed conflicts. This decisive legislative action comes in the wake of suspected drone attacks against two maritime vessels in the port city of Benghazi. The decision underscores a firm commitment to national sovereignty and aims to prevent the North African nation from being drawn into broader international disputes. Lawmakers issued an official statement explicitly declaring that Libya is not a party to the Russia - Ukraine conflict. This clear stance seeks to insulate the country from the spillover effects of regional and global tensions.

The legislature urged regional and international governments to respect Libyan sovereignty and independence. They cautioned foreign powers against any actions that risk drawing the nation into external conflicts. Such actions could jeopardize domestic stability and undermine the fragile security landscape. Parliament stressed that existing bilateral ties or agreements cannot serve as a justification for attacks targeting the country's security infrastructure. This position is designed to prevent the country from becoming a proxy battleground for international disputes.

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Sunday's strikes targeted a Russian vessel berthed at the Benghazi seaport. The attack left ten dock workers injured, highlighting the immediate human cost of the violence. The strikes also hit an offshore Maltese cargo vessel. The crew of the Maltese ship was subsequently evacuated without suffering serious injury. These incidents have raised serious concerns about national security and the safety of international shipping in Libyan waters. The damage to these vessels has prompted immediate diplomatic responses from Eastern authorities.

Eastern authorities confirmed they submitted an official complaint to the United Nations General Assembly and Security Council. The complaint seeks an international investigation into the incidents. It demands explanations from Ukraine regarding its military activities in Libya. Lawmakers affirmed that Libya retains its full prerogative to pursue legal and diplomatic remedies under international law. They called for investigators to establish accountability for these violations of Libyan airspace and territorial waters. This legal move signals a determination to hold perpetrators accountable through proper international channels.

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The United Nations expressed serious concern on Monday over the escalating maritime attacks. The UN mission in Libya stated on the X platform that it is monitoring developments closely. It urged an immediate, independent, and transparent investigation into the strikes. This investigation is to cover the attacks conducted at the Benghazi seaport and along the surrounding Mediterranean coastline. The international body's response highlights the growing tension regarding foreign military presence in North African waters. The UN's stance emphasizes the need for clear evidence to determine responsibility for the drone strikes.

The legislature renewed appeals for a unified administration. This appeal warns that ongoing political fragmentation leaves the state exposed to foreign rivalries. The House of Representatives emphasized that internal division undermines the nation's ability to protect its interests against external threats. This political instability has drawn increased attention from global powers with interests in the region. The parliament's strong language reflects a desire to normalize relations. It also signals a firm intent to secure the nation's borders from unauthorized military operations. The situation underscores the fragile security landscape in Libya following years of internal conflict and division.