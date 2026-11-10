Libya Parliament Ratifies Maritime Deal With Turkey Amid Regional Tensions

Libya's House of Representatives unanimously approved a maritime boundary agreement with Turkey, safeguarding mutual rights under international law while seeking dialogue with regional critics.

Libya's House of Representatives has unanimously approved a long-standing maritime boundary agreement with Turkey, marking a significant shift in the North African nation's diplomatic posture. The ratification of this pact, which had been signed by Libya's then-Government of National Accord in November 2019, was formally completed by the eastern-based parliament. This decisive legislative move aims to clarify maritime jurisdiction boundaries in the Mediterranean Sea and reaffirms the sovereign rights of both Ankara and Tripoli to establish such international agreements. The decision has drawn immediate praise from Turkish officials, who view the move as a validation of their mutual legal and strategic interests.

Legislative Approval and Diplomatic Context

The House of Representatives, located in Libya's east, voted unanimously to approve the maritime agreement on October 20. This legislative action effectively reversed the body's previous opposition to the deal. In 2020, the same parliamentary body had adopted resolutions rejecting agreements with Turkey and even called for severing political ties with Ankara. The new ratification repeals those earlier resolutions, signaling a major pivot in internal political consensus. By approving the pact, the Libyan parliament has now given the treaty full legal standing within the country's domestic framework, aligning it with international maritime law principles.

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Turkey Welcomes Decision as Legal Win

Ankara has officially welcomed the Libyan parliament's decision, emphasizing that the memorandum safeguards the mutual rights and interests of both countries. Turkish officials stated that the agreement operates strictly in accordance with international law and the principles of equity. A Turkish minister noted that Libya and Turkey are sovereign states with the unequivocal right to enter into any agreements they choose. Ankara views this ratification as a crucial step toward stabilizing maritime boundaries and ensuring that the rights of both nations are protected against external interference or unilateral claims in the Eastern Mediterranean region.

Libyan Defense of Sovereign Rights

Libya's acting Foreign Minister, Taher al-Baour, addressed the international community to clarify the nature and intent of the ratified deal. Al-Baour stressed that the agreement is not directed against any other state and serves solely as a maritime cooperation agreement between two sovereign nations. He emphasized that Libya and Turkey possess the right to conclude such deals without external obstruction. The minister reiterated that Libya does not seek to create tensions in the region and fully recognizes the concerns voiced by countries that have previously opposed the agreement. This diplomatic stance aims to de-escalate any perceived threats while maintaining firm adherence to sovereign legal rights.

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Regional Concerns and Dialogue Offers

Despite the unanimous approval in Libya, the agreement has faced significant opposition from various regional powers. Acting Foreign Minister Taher al-Baour acknowledged these external objections, stating that Libya respects the concerns of countries that rejected the agreement. However, he insisted that the door remains open for dialogue and discussions with all parties to reach the best possible solution. Al-Baour expressed a desire for the region to become a center of stability, growth, and development rather than a source of geopolitical tension. This approach suggests that while Libya is proceeding with the ratified treaty, it remains willing to engage in diplomatic negotiations to address neighboring states' strategic worries.

Implications for Mediterranean Jurisdiction

The ratification of this 2019 pact establishes definitive boundaries for maritime areas between Libya and Turkey in the Mediterranean. This legal framework is expected to influence energy exploration and naval operations in a region characterized by overlapping claims and heightened military presence. With the deal now formally ratified, Turkey can proceed with joint maritime projects and resource management initiatives in the designated zones. The agreement represents a major diplomatic victory for the Ankara-Tripoli axis, solidifying their strategic partnership. As the legal framework solidifies, other nations in the region may need to adjust their own maritime strategies and diplomatic engagements to accommodate the new boundaries recognized by these two sovereign states.