Libya Fatwa Bans Nike Clothing for Pagan Symbolism Claims

Libyas supreme Islamic authority issues a fatwa banning Nike apparel and Van Cleef jewelry, citing connections to polytheism and Christian beliefs in a move to enforce religious purity.

Libya's supreme Islamic authority, Dar al-Ifta, has officially banned Muslims from wearing clothing bearing the logo of the American sportswear giant Nike. The religious institution, based in Tripoli, declared that the brand's name and iconic swoosh symbol are associated with ancient Greek mythology and therefore constitute an endorsement of polytheism. This prohibition was formally approved by the Grand Mufti of Libya, Sadiq al-Gharyani, and took immediate effect upon the issuance of the ruling.

Religious Basis For The Nike Prohibition

The fatwa argues that the Nike brand name derives from Nike, the ancient Greek goddess of victory, and that the company's famous swoosh logo was directly inspired by the goddess's wings. Islamic lawmakers contend that wearing garments that display this specific corporate emblem amounts to promoting symbols linked to polytheism, which is strictly forbidden in Islam. The definition of polytheism provided in the statement refers specifically to the worship of more than one god, a concept that contradicts the monotheistic foundations of the faith.

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Dar al-Ifta's announcement connects this specific ban on athletic wear to a broader theological stance held by the Council for Research and Sharia Studies. The outlet noted that the original banning statement references an earlier directive issued on 5 November 2023. That previous ruling urged Muslims to boycott Western companies perceived as supportive of Israel during the ongoing war in Gaza. The new restriction on Nike appears to expand the scope of prohibited items beyond general corporate boycotts into specific religious symbolism found on apparel.

History Of Western Brand Bans In Libya

This decision is not the first instance where Dar al-Ifta has ruled against popular Western commercial brands for allegedly violating Islamic teachings. In 2025, the institution previously issued a ruling against wearing jewelry and watches from the French luxury house Van Cleef & Arpels. The religious authorities argued that the brand's signature four-leaf clover design was associated with Christian beliefs and the superstition of pursuing good luck. They determined that these associations directly contradicted established Islamic doctrine.

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The pattern of targeting global consumer brands highlights a growing enforcement of religious purity standards within the region. By focusing on recognizable logos from high-profile international corporations, the religious authorities aim to discourage cultural practices they view as incompatible with traditional Islamic values. These rulings affect not only clothing but also accessories and luxury goods, signaling a comprehensive approach to regulating daily consumer behavior in Libya.

Market Impact And Counterfeit Goods

Nike, Inc., an American athletic footwear and apparel corporation headquartered near Beaverton, Oregon, is currently facing challenges with declining sales in the global market. The introduction of religious bans in Libya adds another layer of complexity to the brand's international operations. While official Nike products may be restricted in certain religious circles, the Libyan market continues to see the widespread availability of counterfeit versions of popular sportswear brands. These fake items are sold in local markets, often operating outside the scrutiny of religious or legal authorities.

The presence of counterfeit goods creates a dual reality for consumers in the region. While religious adherents may choose to boycott authentic branded items to avoid theological conflicts, the parallel market of fake merchandise remains active. This dynamic suggests that the fatwa influences cultural perception and religious compliance more than it entirely eliminates the presence of these global brands from the physical marketplace. The distinction between authentic and counterfeit goods remains clear in local commerce, even as the religious prohibition gains prominence.

Context Of Controversial Religious Rulings

The authority of Dar al-Ifta to issue such binding fatwas operates within a broader historical context of religious decrees impacting global figures and brands. One of the most infamous fatwas in recent memory targeted British author Salman Rushdie. A decree passed by Iranian zealots in 1989 led to Rushdie going into hiding due to threats against his life. This historical precedent illustrates the severe consequences that religious edicts can have on individuals and cultural symbols worldwide.

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The impact of such rulings extends beyond literature and into the realm of physical safety and corporate branding. In 2022, Hadi Matar attacked the novelist Rushdie, believing he was acting on the decades-old fatwa. While the Nike ban is a commercial and religious prohibition rather than a violent decree, it reflects the same power structure where religious authorities dictate acceptable cultural engagement. These rulings serve to reinforce traditional boundaries against perceived Western cultural encroachment in Islamic societies.