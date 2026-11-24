Libya's Government of National Unity denies prior knowledge of Ukrainian drone strikes on a Russian vessel in Benghazi. The Foreign Media Department reaffirms Libya's stance on sovereignty and neutrality in the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

Libya's Foreign Media Department has firmly rejected allegations that the country's Government of National Unity had any prior coordination with Ukraine regarding recent drone attacks in Benghazi. This official clarification follows a significant incident where a Russia n ship and a Maltese cargo vessel were targeted in the port city. The denial aims to distance the Libya n state from the hostilities and prevent any escalation of international involvement in Libya n territory. The statements serve as a direct response to media reports suggesting a collaborative military effort between Libya n and Ukrainian forces.

Denial of Coordination with Kyiv

The Foreign Media Department issued a statement on Tuesday explicitly labeling claims of a prior understanding with the Ukrainian side as unfounded. This denial comes after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy publicly confirmed that Ukrainian naval drones had sunk the Russian corvette Merkury off the Libyan coast. Zelenskyy also stated that the drone strikes destroyed a Ka-27 military helicopter and hit a Russian cargo vessel. The Libyan government insists that no such joint operations were planned or approved by state authorities, emphasizing the importance of separating Libyan sovereignty from the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine.

Also read Suspected Ukrainian Drone Strike Destroys Russian Warship Merkury in Libya's Benghazi Port

Striking of Russian Assets in Port

The incident involved a Russian ship that had docked at Benghazi's military port. According to local media and Libyan sources, the vessel was struck by drones on Sunday. This attack resulted in significant damage to Russian military assets in the region. The presence of the Russian corvette Merkury and other vessels in a Libyan port had already been a point of contention. The drone strikes marked a dramatic escalation, bringing the war between Russia and Ukraine directly into Libyan waters. The attack on the Merkury was the most high-profile outcome of the operation, confirmed by Kyiv.

Violation of Sovereignty and Security Risks

Libya's authorities stressed that hosting foreign military forces outside of state authority poses a severe threat to the security of Benghazi. The Foreign Media Department warned that such actions risk drawing Libya into international conflicts beyond its borders. The department referenced a Ministry of Defence statement from 12 September, which prohibited the use of Libyan territory as a launching point for hostile acts. While the government acknowledged that military agreements are concluded through official channels, it clarified that unauthorized violations do not justify breaches of sovereignty. The presence of foreign forces in unauthorized capacities remains a destabilizing factor for the region.

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Urging Media Verification and Official Channels

The Foreign Media Department called on international media outlets to verify claims with competent authorities before publishing reports. This appeal aims to prevent the spread of misinformation regarding Libya's stance on the Russia-Ukraine war. The department emphasized that all legitimate military agreements must align with legal frameworks designed to protect Libya's sovereignty. By reiterating these points, the government seeks to maintain a neutral position and avoid being pulled into the broader geopolitical conflict. The statement serves as a corrective measure to ensure accurate reporting on national security matters.

Context of International Tensions in Libya

The incident highlights the complex web of international interests in Libya, a country still navigating its political landscape since the fall of Muammar Gaddafi. The presence of Russian and other foreign military assets in Libyan ports has been a source of tension for the Government of National Unity. By denying involvement in the drone strikes, Libya attempts to assert its independence from external powers. The event underscores the fragility of regional stability and the potential for local harbors to become flashpoints in global conflicts. The Libyan government remains committed to protecting its territorial integrity against unauthorized military activities.

Next Steps for Diplomatic Clarification

Following the attack, diplomatic channels are likely to be used to further clarify Libya's position to both Moscow and Kyiv. The government's insistence on using official media departments for clarifications suggests a desire to control the narrative surrounding the incident. Libya continues to emphasize that it does not wish to be a participant in the conflict between Russia and Ukraine. The immediate priority remains the security of Benghazi and the prevention of further unauthorized military operations in the area. International observers will be watching to see how this incident affects future foreign military presence in Libyan ports.