The Libyan Government of National Unity demands an inquiry into Ukrainian claims of sinking Russian vessels near Benghazi, citing sovereignty violations.

The Libya n Government of National Unity, based in Tripoli, has formally demanded a comprehensive investigation into whether Libya n territory or military facilities were utilized in recent maritime attacks near the eastern port city of Benghazi. This official request for clarification follows assertions by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy that his nation's forces successfully conducted operations against Russia n naval assets in the area. The Libya n foreign ministry issued a stern statement on Monday, expressing deep concern over the implications of these claims for national sovereignty and regional stability.

Sovereignty Rejection and International Law

Libya has categorically rejected any foreign military operations conducted inside its territorial waters or on its land. The foreign ministry's statement emphasized that the continuation of the Russia-Ukraine war does not grant any party the right to transfer military operations to Libyan territory or use Libya's sovereign space as an arena for settling scores. The government described such unauthorized actions as being fundamentally contrary to the UN Charter and established international law, reinforcing its stance that it will not allow its airspace or ports to be used as a proxy battleground for the ongoing European conflict.

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Divergent Responses in Tripoli and Benghazi

While the western-based Government of National Unity in Tripoli issued its condemnation, the rival eastern Libya-based government submitted a separate complaint directly to the UN Security Council. This eastern administration called for an urgent and independent international investigation into the attacks, specifically highlighting allegations that facilities in western Libya had been used to prepare and launch drones used in the operations. Both administrations, despite their political division, have aligned on the principle that Libya is not a party to the war between Russia and Ukraine and refuses to accept being drawn into the broader geopolitical confrontation.

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UN Warning and Diplomatic Tensions

The UN Support Mission in Libya echoed these calls for an inquiry, issuing a warning that the incidents could severely inflame domestic tensions or draw the fractured country into wider regional and international confrontations. The mission stressed that the use of Libyan ports and facilities as staging points for foreign military operations poses a significant risk to national security. Meanwhile, Russia's ambassador to Libya indicated that Moscow was actively studying options for a response, adding a layer of diplomatic urgency as he stated that the attacks would not go unanswered.

Next Steps and Investigative Demands

Libya has formally called on Kiev to clarify the nature and scope of the operations, urging a transparent investigation into whether Libyan territory or facilities had been used to plan, carry out, or provide logistical support for the attacks. The government aims to establish the full extent of any involvement by local assets to ensure accountability under international law. As diplomatic channels remain active, the focus now shifts to an independent probe that could determine the legal and political ramifications for Libya's neutral stance in the global dispute.