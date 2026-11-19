WOAI NBC News Channel 4 San Antonio provides local news, weather forecasts, traffic updates, investigations, and items of interest in the community, sports and entertainment programming for San Antonio and nearby towns and communities in South Central Texas, including Windcrest, Uvalde, Universal City, Somerset, Seguin, Schertz, San Marcos,...

Juan Antonio was previously featured in FOX SA's Cash for Kindness series, where his fascination with garbage trucks and the people who drive them became the center of a heartwarming story.

SAN ANTONIO — A San Antonio elementary school is honoring the memory of a young boy whose love for garbage trucks captured hearts across the community before his life was tragically cut short. St. Mary Magdalen School will dedicate its library THIS morning in honor of Juan Antonio Flores, a former student who died in January after choking on a grape.

Also read The Dead Daisies announce 2027 U.S. tour with former Foreigner singer Kelly Hansen

The tribute and library dedication are scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. Juan Antonio was previously featured in FOX SA's Cash for Kindness series, where his fascination with garbage trucks and the people who drive them became the center of a heartwarming story. His grandfather, Mark Espinoza, recalled how excited Juan Antonio would become whenever he spotted a garbage truck. He is so fascinated with all garbage trucks," Espinoza said during the original story.

"He would wave at the driver, no one would really stop by or say anything to him. That changed when Juan Antonio met Kenneth Henderson, a sanitation worker affectionately known as "Mr. Kenny.

Advertisement

" Henderson began stopping to wave, honk his horn and exchange high-fives with the little boy, who eagerly waited for his truck every Friday morning. Juan Antonio would sometimes wait in his own motorized garbage truck, dressed in a safety vest and hat, hoping to catch a glimpse of his favorite driver. Henderson eventually began bringing him coloring books, toy trucks and other gifts, turning their weekly encounters into an unlikely friendship.

"It just became more of a friendship and him going out of his way to bring him coloring books, to bring him trucks, to bring them a vest, everything just to pay attention to him," Espinoza said in the original story. The family's appreciation led them to nominate Henderson for FOX San Antonio's Cash for Kindness award, surprising him with $1,000 in recognition of the difference he made in Juan Antonio's life.

"To put a smile on people's face," he said. "So, that's good for me too. I feel really good about that if I could please others.

" Now, the school community is coming together to celebrate Juan Antonio's life in a way that reflects something he loved so much. Following the library dedication, San Antonio's Solid Waste Management Department will bring recycling trucks to the school for a live demonstration, giving students an opportunity to see the vehicles up close and participate in activities.

Advertisement

Repo man locked inside property, tires shot out San Antonio deputies arrested 59-year-old Roland Imming after they say he trapped a tow truck during a lawful repossession and shot out its tires with a shotgun while the driver was inside. No injuries reported. Two found shot to death along Interstate 10 East in Schertz, now identified