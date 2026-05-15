Library of Congress Announces 2026 Inductees for the National Recording Registry

The National Recording Registry has added 25 culturally significant works for 2026, including hits from Taylor Swift, Beyoncé, and Vince Gill, to preserve the diverse sonic heritage of the United States.

The Library of Congress has officially unveiled its prestigious list of additions to the National Recording Registry for the year 2026, selecting twenty-five audio treasures that are deemed worthy of preservation for all eternity.

These selections are chosen based on their aesthetic, historical, or cultural significance to the recorded sound heritage of the United States. Among the most anticipated inclusions are Taylor Swift's transformative pop masterpiece 1989 and Beyoncé's powerhouse anthem Single Ladies (Put a Ring On It), marking the first time either global superstar has been inducted into the registry.

Other notable entries include the debut efforts of The Go-Go's with Beauty and the Beat and Weezer's iconic Blue Album, the latter of which was one of the most heavily nominated works by the general public this year. The diverse list also captures the essence of the American experience by including Broadway's original cast recording of Chicago and the crossover success of Chaka Khan's I Feel for You.

The 2026 class reflects a broad spectrum of musical genres and historical eras, ensuring that the national playlist remains inclusive and comprehensive. In the realm of country music, Reba McEntire's Rumor Has It and Rosanne Cash's The Wheel have been added. The induction of Rosanne Cash is particularly poignant as it marks the first time in the history of the registry that both a father and daughter have been honored, following the 2003 inclusion of Johnny Cash's At Folsom Prison.

The registry continues to embrace variety, incorporating the legendary sounds of Ray Charles' Modern Sounds in Country and Western Music, the soulful Midnight Train to Georgia by Gladys Knight and the Pips, and the festive spirit of José Feliciano's Feliz Navidad. Furthermore, the registry has once again acknowledged the cultural impact of gaming by including the soundtrack from Doom, representing the third time video game music has earned a spot in this archive.

Beyond contemporary hits, the Library of Congress has reached back into the mid-twentieth century to preserve foundational recordings. The 1940s and 1950s are represented by Paul Anka's Put Your Head on My Shoulder, Kaye Ballard's Fly Me to the Moon, and Pérez Prado's energetic Mambo No. 5. The earliest addition to this year's list is the 1944 recording of Cocktails for Two by Spike Jones and His City Slickers.

The registry's reach extends even beyond music, capturing historical moments such as the legendary sports broadcast of The Fight of the Century between Muhammad Ali and Joe Frazier from 1971. These additions bring the total number of registry titles to 700, which is a small but significant fraction of the Library's massive collection of nearly 4 million sound items.

Robbin Ahrold, the chair of the National Recording Preservation Board, noted that this diverse group of recordings beautifully captures the scope of the American experience as the nation approaches its 250th anniversary. Adding a layer of personal emotion to the announcement, country music legend Vince Gill shared reflections on the inclusion of his song Go Rest High On That Mountain.

Gill explained that while the song may not have been his highest-charting hit during his peak era of commercial success, it remains the piece he most wants to be remembered for. The song was born out of deep personal tragedy, written while Gill was grieving the loss of his older brother. He admitted that he initially felt the material was too personal to record and share with the public, but was encouraged by producer Tony Brown to release it.

Gill believes the song's enduring power comes from its ability to connect with listeners during their own hardest moments of loss and grief, proving that the value of a recording often transcends commercial metrics to become a source of healing for millions. The process of selecting these recordings is deeply democratic, with the public submitting over 3,000 nominations this year.

The Library of Congress works in close partnership with the recording industry to ensure that each piece is physically preserved and accessible for future generations. This effort guarantees that the sonic fingerprints of American culture—from R&B icons and Latin favorites to sports history and pop superstars—will not be lost to time.

Those interested in contributing to the national archive can submit their own nominations on the Library's website throughout the year, with the deadline for next year's selections set for October 1, 2026





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