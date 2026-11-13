Libra, Scorpio, Aries, and Taurus Experience Good Fortune on Friday the 13th

These star signs turn Friday the 13th around in their favor.

Friday the 13th has long been tied to omens of bad luck, sure to bring hurried warnings of superstitions. This year, though, you can decide to ditch any fears of walking under ladders, if you so choose.

The astrological weather brings relief. On Friday, November 13, 2026, Mercury, the planet of communication, and Venus, the planet of love and money, both end their retrograde periods. Mercury turns direct in Scorpio after about three weeks of backtracking, and Venus turns direct in Libra, the sign it rules. Delays, mixed messages, and second thoughts begin to clear, and the following four zodiac signs feel it most.

Also read When French Lick created a law to prevent bad luck on Friday the 13th

Libra, Scorpio, Aries, and Taurus are the four zodiac signs most likely to find luck on Friday the 13th, 2026, thanks to both Mercury and Venus being direct. Venus turns direct in your sign, Libra, so you have much to gain after a period of loss. Since early October, relationships, money, and your sense of self have felt unsettled. As Venus moves forward in its ruling sign, hazy confusion begins to lift.

Clarity arrives. A decision you’ve been going back and forth on begins to feel clearer, and finally, clear. Luck for you arrives in harmonious balance, conflict repair, and an opening in love or money that felt stuck before. Mercury turns direct in Scorpio.

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Venus spent much of its retrograde moving through your sign. In sum, you’ve been living through the heart of this retrograde season. And it’s okay to admit if you’re exhausted from it! As both personal planets move forward, secrets come to light.

Answers you’ve been waiting on may finally reveal themselves. Whatever felt stuck—be it a project, a conversation, or a connection—begins to move forward. For you, good fortune comes in waves of relief and a sense that you can finally trust your instincts again. Venus turning direct lands squarely on your closest connections.

Expect relationships to feel more clarifying than confusing. A partner, friend, or business contact who has been emotionally distant may return with straightforward answers. If you’ve been waiting on a yes from someone, the odds look better now. Mercury moving forward also helps you say what you mean without second-guessing it.

Your cosmic exhale arrives as other people cooperate with your needs. Finally, a collaboration or conversation opens a door that has been jammed shut. Venus is your ruling planet, so any shift in its cosmic journey tends to get your attention. As it leaves its retrograde period behind, the money and comfort questions you’ve been working through begin to settle.

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You might get news about a payment, purchase, or plan that has been stuck in limbo. Money concerns are reprioritized. With Mercury also joining the forward momentum, mundane details and paperwork stop falling through the cracks. Expect increasing stability.

A meaningful financial or personal win lands around Friday the 13th, helping your soul heal after turbulent times.