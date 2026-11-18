Natasha Rousseau and Melody Boyer challenge the new age limit with support from GOA and VCDL, arguing for equal rights at age 18.

Two students from Liberty University have filed a lawsuit challenging the recently enacted Virginia legislation that raises the minimum age for purchasing firearms to twenty-one years. The legal action, supported by prominent Second Amendment advocacy groups, asserts that the new statute discriminates against young adults who have already reached the age of legal majority.

The Plaintiffs And Their Legal Argument

The lawsuit identifies the plaintiffs as eighteen-year-old Natasha Rousseau and nineteen-year-old Melody Boyer. Both students reside in Virginia and hold student status at Liberty University. They argue that the state law violates their constitutional rights by restricting their ability to purchase firearms solely based on their age being under twenty-one. The core of their legal argument rests on the principle that eighteen is the recognized age of adulthood in the United States. They contend that if citizens are legally considered adults at eighteen, they should possess the full right to acquire firearms.

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Organizations Supporting The Lawsuit

Gun Owners of America and the Virginia Citizens Defense League are providing backing for this legal challenge against the state of Virginia. Chris Stone, a representative for Gun Owners of America, publicly stated that the plaintiffs are adults with full legal responsibilities. He highlighted that eighteen-year-olds can serve on juries, join the military, enter into contracts, and purchase homes. Stone argued that individuals are legally responsible for their own actions at that age and should therefore have the right to buy guns. The Virginia Citizens Defense League also supports the suit, emphasizing the inconsistency of denying firearm rights to legally adult citizens.

Context Of The New Virginia Gun Law

The controversy stems from legislation passed by the Virginia General Assembly, which was controlled by Democrats. This law increased the minimum age for purchasing or possessing long guns and handguns to twenty-one years. Prior to this change, the age limit was lower, allowing eighteen-year-olds to purchase firearms. The new regulation applies to all commercial sales and transfers within the state. Advocates for the law argue it is necessary to reduce gun violence among younger demographics. However, opponents view it as an unconstitutional infringement on the Second Amendment rights of adults.

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Broader Implications For Gun Rights

This lawsuit reflects a growing national debate regarding the intersection of age limits and firearm rights. Similar legal challenges have emerged in other states where age restrictions are enforced. The case could set a precedent for how courts interpret the rights of eighteen-to-twenty-year-olds. Legal experts note that the outcome may depend on judicial interpretation of historical Second Amendment protections. If the plaintiffs succeed, it could invalidate similar age restrictions in other jurisdictions. The case highlights the tension between public safety goals and individual rights.

Next Steps In The Legal Process

The lawsuit has been filed in federal court, where it will undergo initial review. Legal teams for both the plaintiffs and the state of Virginia will submit briefs outlining their respective arguments. The court will need to determine if the age restriction violates the Constitution. Proceedings may involve hearings on the merits of the case before a trial. The plaintiffs hope for a swift resolution to restore their purchasing rights. Meanwhile, gun rights advocates monitor the situation closely for potential impacts on national policy.