Liberty take down Mystics to punch Commissioner’s Cup championship ticket in good WNBA Finals omen

Are the Liberty destined to make a WNBA Finals run this year? If history is any indication, that might actually be the case.

The Liberty beat the Washington Mystics 86-64 to clinch the East’s spot in this year’s Commissioner’s Cup championship game June 30. It’ll be New York’s third appearance in the Cup title game in four years.

After each of the Liberty’s previous two trips, New York went to the WNBA Finals. A year later, New York fell to the Minnesota Lynx in the Cup championship game, but beat Cheryl Reeve’s team in the Finals that season to capture New York’s first professional basketball championship in five decades. Who the Liberty will face out of the West will be determined by Wednesday.

The Aces, after defeating the Minnesota Lynx Saturday, currently sit at the top of their conference. The Liberty on Sunday were at full strength for the first time all season. Sabrina Ionescu, who missed the past seven games with back soreness, returned to the rotation. It wasn’t the flashiest stat line for Ionescu, who had five points and three assists while coming off the bench for the first time since 2021, but she overall had a solid showing.

She played within the flow of the offense and didn’t force shots. She finished with a team-best plus-18. Jonquel Jones led all scorers with 20 points. Breanna Stewart was on triple-double watch at halftime when she posted 11 points, 10 rebounds and five blocks through the first two quarters.

Coach Chris DeMarco and Liberty players have relished in the Knicks’ dominant playoff run that culminated in the franchise’s first championship in 53 years Saturday. Sabrina Ionescu #20 of the New York Liberty handles the ball during the game against the Washington Mystics during the WNBA Commissioner’s Cup on June 14, 2026 at Barclays Center Arena in Brooklyn, New York.

DeMarco, who was born on Long Island and credits his late father Sal for passing on his Knicks fandom, said he watched Game 5 of the NBA Finals at a Park Slope restaurant and then walked the streets for an hour to take in the scene. DeMarco said he “absolutely” hopes to give New York a reason to buzz the way it has the past 1 ½ months later this year.

“It does hold a special place in my heart,” he said, “and then to see the city get to experience winning one, like, it’s awesome. ”





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