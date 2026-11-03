Liberty Owners Fund Brooklyn Basketball Court Revitalization

The Social Justice Fund and NYC Parks unveil refurbished courts at Fish Playground, marking a key part of a $2.89 million investment in five Brooklyn parks.

Gregg Bishop, executive director of the Social Justice Fund, celebrated a new community asset on Monday, November 2, 2026, at Fish Playground in Brooklyn. More than two dozen sixth graders lined up to warm up as members of the New York Liberty and Brooklyn Nets unveiled three newly refurbished basketball courts. The event served as a christening for the facilities, which were made possible through a partnership between the fund, founded by Liberty owner Clara Wu Tsai, and NYC Parks.

Financial Investment Drives Infrastructure Upgrade

The renovation project represents a significant financial commitment to local recreational infrastructure. The Social Justice Fund invested $2.89 million in total to upgrade thirteen basketball courts across five different parks in Brooklyn. This specific initiative at Fish Playground was just one component of that broader multi-park strategy aimed at improving public sports facilities throughout the borough. The funding provided the necessary resources to address years of neglect and physical decay that had plagued the local courts.

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From Cracked Concrete to Modern Amenities

Before the renovation, the physical state of the courts at Fish Playground was severely compromised. The original concrete had become slanted, causing basketballs to roll away uncontrollably, while tree roots had caused significant cracks that made dribbling difficult. The backboards and rims were often askew and unsafe for play. The new renovation addressed these structural issues by repaving the surface with durable grey, black, and seafoam green finishes. The updated facility now includes six new backboards with nets, wooden benches for spectators, a new water fountain, and a refurbished chain-link fence to prevent balls from entering the street.

Community Leaders and Athletes Unveil Facilities

Key figures in the community and sports world gathered to cut the ribbon and highlight the importance of the new courts. Gregg Bishop joined NYC Parks Commissioner Tricia Shimamura and Rashad Meade, principal of the Eagle Academy for Young Men II, to officially open the facility. Although Clara Wu Tsai could not attend the Monday morning event due to a scheduling conflict, she issued a statement emphasizing the social value of these spaces. Tsai described public basketball courts as a cornerstone of community gathering and connection, noting that every pickup game and youth league brings the borough closer together.

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Catalyst for Further Community Development

Bishop expressed that the project was designed to send a message of visibility and worth to local youth. He stated that seeing the Parks Department and the community make investments demonstrates that young people belong and deserve excellence. Beyond the immediate physical improvements, the fund aims to act as a catalyst for additional private and public support. Bishop noted that their strategy has already attracted approximately $10 million in additional funding for various parks, suggesting a multiplier effect on community resources.

Ongoing Commitment to Youth Engagement

The inauguration was marked by a free youth basketball clinic, allowing the intended beneficiaries of the project to use the space immediately. The atmosphere was festive, with music playing as children prepared to play on the new surfaces. Bishop described the sight of the children engaging with the facilities as a source of joy, reinforcing the emotional impact of the investment. The renovation serves as a tangible example of how targeted funding can transform neglected urban spaces into vibrant centers for youth activity and community pride.