Liberty Hills Master-Planned Community to Begin Construction in Anna

Construction is set to begin later this year on Liberty Hills, a sprawling master-planned community in Anna, Texas. This 1,000+ acre development will feature 1,800 homes upon completion, with the first phase starting in fall 2025.

Construction is set to begin later this year on Liberty Hills, a master-planned community spanning over 1,000 acres in Anna , Texas . Located along U.S. 75 at the northern end of Anna , the development will feature 1,800 homes upon completion. The first phase, scheduled to commence in fall 2025, will include homes from builders such as Grand Homes, Perry Homes, Shaddock Homes, and William Ryan Homes. These homes, ranging in size from 1,800 to 4,000 square feet, will start at $500,000.

Veritas Communities, the developer responsible for the remaining residential acres, will invest $50 million in site infrastructure, including an east/west thruway over U.S. 75 via Mantua Parkway and Standridge Boulevard. The development's diverse topography, characterized by mature trees, creeks, rolling hills, and greenery, has influenced the vision for this unique community. Veritas Communities' President, Kevin Lazares, expresses his excitement about developing a standout product with their partners in Anna. Old Prosper Partners, the previous owner of the entire development, has sold portions to Veritas and the homebuilders. They still retain approximately 300 acres on both sides of U.S. 75, according to Teague Griffin, the firm's partner and Liberty Hills' commercial property landowner. Future phases of Liberty Hills encompass plans for high-end apartments and commercial development. The property has been designated as a public improvement district and a tax increment reinvestment zone to finance future improvements and services.Bernie Parker, director of economic development for the Anna EDC, highlights the significance of Liberty Hills for the city, which is the fourth fastest-growing in the nation, and the surrounding region. He emphasizes the city's focus on expanding its diverse housing options to accommodate growth and providing a city with an exceptional lifestyle where residents feel a strong sense of community pride.





dallasnews / 🏆 18. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

MASTER-PLANNED COMMUNITY CONSTRUCTION LIBERTY HILLS ANNA TEXAS HOUSING DEVELOPMENT COMMERCIAL DEVELOPMENT

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

San Diego Police want help to find Liberty Station shooter after victim dies 14 years laterAuthorities reached out to the public Wednesday for help in identifying a shooter who opened fire on another man during a quarrel at a hotel near Liberty…

Read more »

IndyGo's Blue Line Bus Rapid Transit Project Set to Begin ConstructionAfter years of planning, IndyGo is finally breaking ground on the Blue Line, a bus rapid transit project set to replace its busy 8 route on Washington Street. The project faced challenges like inflation and legislative hurdles, but secured a federal grant and is now moving forward. The Blue Line will connect Marion County, from the Indianapolis International Airport to Cumberland, with a ten-minute service frequency and stations in the middle of the street.

Read more »

Construction to begin on Valencia Street bikewayThe work will replace the current center-running bicycle lane with a side-running lane.

Read more »

Construction on massive West Side Market transformation set to begin this summerThe $1.5 million donation from KeyBank last week brings the West Side Market coffers to $50 million for its much-anticipated transformation project. With that much money promised, it’s time to start construction.

Read more »

Construction on Oak Cliff park to begin with investment in Cadillac HeightsConstruction is set to begin this month on Roland G. Parrish Park. It is a $10 million investment in southern Dallas that city leaders say has experienced...

Read more »

Valencia bikeway appeal rejected, construction to begin in FebruaryThe Valencia Street bikeway will move from center to curbside, per a unanimous decision by the San Francisco Board of Supervisors today.

Read more »