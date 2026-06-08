Liberty feel sense of connection to Knicks and ‘special type of energy’ title chase brings to city

The WNBA season is in full swing, but the Liberty are keeping a close eye on the Knicks, as is the vast majority of people in the city.

The WNBA season is in full swing, but the Liberty are keeping a close eye on the Knicks, as is the vast majority of people in the city.

You can’t turn a city corner or step into a subway car without seeing someone sporting donning orange-and-blue gear. Fever star Caitlin Clark said she was tempted to join the mass celebration outside Madison Square Garden on Friday night.

“I always want to see those people that … they’re jumping around on each other and climbing light poles,” Clark said. “I feel like that would be an experience. I don’t know if my security guy would let me do that, but I want to experience that because those Knicks fans are so passionate and crazy. I admire it.

It’s pretty awesome. ”Sure, the Liberty are far more connected with the Brooklyn Nets because of their joint ownership by Joe and Clara Wu Tsai. But members of the Liberty feel a sense of connection to the Knicks run to their first Finals since 1999. Liberty guard Sabrina Ionescu celebrates with center Jonquel Jones in the fourth quarter against the Indiana Fever at Barclays Center.

“It’s been amazing,” Sabrina Ionescu said. “You’re able to understand when you’re driving on the street or walking on the street, like, everyone’s in Knicks gear, everyone’s dialed into the game, the streets are packed.

Everyone’s cheering, watching the game, and I think it’s a testament to the basketball culture here in New York City, but also how you know everyone’s a fan and so if you’re not, you kind of become one because of the feeling and the buzz in the city, so I’m really excited, the series is going to be really good. ”The Liberty broke the city’s professional basketball title drought when they won it all in 2024.

So no one understands the pressure and feelings the Knicks are going through better than the Liberty. Lone Pine Press for NY Post “We’ve been able to bring a championship to a city that loves the game of basketball,” Jonquel Jones said.

“And obviously, now, seeing the Knicks do it, and see the way that everybody’s supporting them is a great thing and I just want the city to continue to be successful because it’s a special type of energy when New York basketball teams are winning, and New York teams are winning and you can’t really explain it, you just have to experience it. ”Jason Szenes for The New York PostIonescu and Jalen Brunson — the faces of New York basketball — are close friends.

Liberty coach Chris DeMarco worked with current Knicks coach Mike Brown on Steve Kerr’s staff with the Golden State Warriors. She said she also has a friend on the Spurs coaching staff. New York Liberty forward Breanna Stewart drives past Indiana Fever forward Monique Billings . Marine Johannès shares an agent with Wembanyama and crossed paths with him when the two represented France at the 2024 Paris Games.

They’re heading out for a two-game road trip, starting Monday in Connecticut, meaning they’ll be gone for Games 3 and 4 this week.

“Knicks in four! ” Stewart said.

“It’s crazy because we go on the road now … We don’t get to go to any games. ” Clark said she’s indifferent about who wins, but selfishly, she hopes the series goes to seven games.

“It’s been a great series — even the Spurs beating the Thunder, I think that was incredible, too,” she said. “So I’m a fan of basketballI think even watching, you can learn so much. So I try to absorb as much as I can. ” Liberty guard Sabrina Ionescu celebrates with center Jonquel Jones in the fourth quarter against the Indiana Fever at Barclays Center.

Knicks Fans fill the summer stage in Central Park for Game 2 of the NBA Finals. Jalen Brunson is pictured at Frost Bank Center for Game 1 of the 2026 NBA Finals. New York Liberty forward Breanna Stewart drives past Indiana Fever forward Monique Billings .





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