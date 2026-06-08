Liberty already impressed with Pauline Astier’s quiet confidence, maturity as rookie

Liberty center Jonquel Jones was not very familiar with French guard Pauline Astier at the start of training camp.

Astier has a certain quiet, almost unassuming confidence to her. Saturday’s 83-75 win against the Indiana FeverAstier drove into Caitlin Clark and Euro-stepped to the basket for a layup that gave New York a four-point lead with 2:55 left.

She ultimately recorded six points, an assist and a rebound in the last three minutes of the game to help the Liberty secure their fourth consecutive win.

“She’s just a really good player and I keep having to remind myself that she’s a rookie in our league, but I’m very impressed with her,” Jones said. “I like the way that she approaches the game — not just on the court, but off the court. She has a very level head. ”She had her pick of WNBA destinations this spring and committed to the Liberty.

With Sabrina Ionescu sidelined first with a left foot injury and lately with back soreness, Astier has taken on greater responsibility than expected as one of the team’s primary facilitators. She also has a good feel for when to find an open teammate or to take it to the cup. Astier ranks fourth in scoring , third in assists and fifth in assist-to-turnover ratio among rookies.

She’s also gone 10-for-20 from behind the arc in her first 11 games.

“She’s very mature for her age,” Jones said. “She’s a great 3-point shooter, and I think the more we can pour into her and just let her know that we’re OK with her shooting those shots and she can step into those confidently, I think she can do that at a high level, too. ”It’ll be the second time the Liberty will face the Sun this season. She’s continued to progress in each opportunity since.

“I’m so happy because … yeah, I feel like they trust me,” Astier said. “I’m just happy to be part of this. ”





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