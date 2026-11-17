The GAS HUSKY sank 50 nautical miles from Bulgaria with all 19 crew rescued. This incident marks the second merchant vessel loss in two days, escalating safety concerns in the Black Sea following a six-week surge in drone attacks on commercial shipping.

A Liberian-flagged gas tanker named GAS HUSKY sank in the Black Sea within Bulgaria's exclusive economic zone on Tuesday, November 17, 2026. The Bulgaria n Defense Ministry confirmed the incident, which represents the second merchant ship to sink off the country's coast in just 48 hours. The vessel was traveling from Alexandria, Egypt, to the Romanian port of Midia when the crisis unfolded.

Rescue Operation Saves 19 Filipino Crew

All 19 crew members aboard the GAS HUSKY were successfully rescued and transported to the port city of Varna. Military personnel utilized a Cougar military helicopter to airlift the sailors from the scene of the accident. The Defense Ministry stated that the vessel sank approximately 50 nautical miles off the coast, specifically about 50 miles east of Byala.

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Medical checks conducted after the rescue confirmed that all 19 crew members, who are all Filipino nationals, are in good health. The rapid response by the Bulgarian military ensured that no lives were lost in the sinking of the gas carrier, which was owned by a Greek entity.

Radar Contact Lost Before Emergency Signal

The GAS HUSKY disappeared from radar screens shortly after midnight local time on Tuesday. The situation escalated when the vessel's emergency buoy activated at 8:02 a.m., transmitting a distress signal indicating a sunken ship. Authorities immediately launched a search and rescue operation in response to the signal.

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According to maritime.bg, a shipping news website that quoted the rescued captain, the GAS HUSKY had been hit by four drones. However, there has been no official confirmation from the Bulgarian Defense Ministry regarding the specific cause of the sinking. An investigation into the incident is currently underway to determine the precise circumstances that led to the vessel's loss.

Escalating Threats to Commercial Shipping

The sinking of the GAS HUSKY is part of an unprecedented series of incidents affecting commercial shipping in the western Black Sea over the past six weeks. Bulgaria is not far from the site of another recent incident where all 12 crew members on a different vessel were saved during a rescue operation. These events highlight a severe and ongoing security threat to maritime traffic in the region.

During a concentrated period of 24 days in October alone, nine cargo ships and tankers were struck by aerial or naval attacks near the Bulgarian and Romanian coastlines. The violence has resulted in significant human casualties, with at least 30 sailors on commercial ships confirmed dead or reported missing. This pattern of aggression has disrupted normal shipping routes and raised urgent safety concerns for international maritime operators.