Liberated Brands Files for Bankruptcy, Closing Over 100 Quiksilver, Billabong, and Volcom Stores

Surf industry giants Quiksilver, Billabong, and Volcom face challenges as Liberated Brands, their distributor, files for bankruptcy and prepares to shutter over 100 retail locations nationwide. While the closure of these stores marks a significant change, the brands themselves are expected to continue under new ownership.

Surf industry giants Quiksilver , Billabong , and Volcom have been dealt another blow as Liberated Brands , their distributor, filed for bankruptcy and prepares to close over 100 retail stores across the United States. This news comes just weeks after Liberated, the retail and e-commerce operator for several Authentic Brands Group labels, announced the closures. Employees at Southern California stores were informed about a week ago, with the doors expected to shut in approximately 10 weeks.

Since 2023, Liberated has managed the retail operations for Quiksilver, Billabong, Roxy, RVCA, Honolua, and Boardriders in both the United States and Canada. It also acted as the licensing partner and wholesale distributor in these countries for Billabong, RVCA, and Honolua adult sportswear, activewear, swimwear, outerwear, headwear, and base-layer products. Liberated was already the core licensee and operating partner for other Authentic-owned action and outdoor sports brands, Volcom, based in Costa Mesa, and Spyder, a snow and ski company. The Chapter 11 bankruptcy filing comes as Liberated attempts “to implement an orderly monetization and disposition of its businesses,” according to a statement from the New York-based company. “The company has been in the process of transitioning its brand licenses to new license holders as part of a management transition to ensure continuity for the brands and their success moving forward.” The filing “does not impact the future of the brands, as they have already transitioned to new, well-capitalized partners who are actively investing in their growth and long-term success,” the company added.Aaron Pai, owner of Huntington Surf & Sport, said that the incoming owner of the brands, O5 Apparel, is supporting the Billabong shop on Main Street and Walnut Avenue, a collaboration with HSS, and that store will remain open. “A forest burns over and new growth happens,” Pai said. “The new company is taking care of us for the Billabong store. We will live on.” Pai said that brands Quiksilver, Volcom, and Billabong are still top sellers among customers. Billabong is the third-highest grossing brand at the flagship store at Main Street and Pacific Coast Highway, he said. “I just look at what’s going on inside our store, our sales say they are still strong,” said Pai, who has been in the surf retail business for 47 years. “I hope that the new brands and the legacy brands all make it out alive, because they are not just brands, but our friends and families work for the brands.” While Liberated’s 100-plus retail locations in the U.S. will be closing, the status of the company’s nine retail locations in Hawaii is still being negotiated. “The Liberated team has worked tirelessly over the last year to propel these iconic brands forward, but a volatile global economy, consumer spending changes amid a rising cost of living, and inflationary pressures have all taken a heavy toll,” Liberated Brands said in a statement. “Despite this difficult change, we are encouraged that many of our talented associates have found new opportunities with other license holders that will carry these great brands into the future.





ladailynews / 🏆 332. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Retail Surfing Liberated Brands Bankruptcy Quiksilver Billabong Volcom Retail Stores Bankruptcy Filing Chapter 11 Authentic Brands Group O5 Apparel Surf Industry

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Quiksilver, Billabong and Volcom US stores to close after operator Liberated Brands files for bankruptcyToday's Business Headlines: 2/7/25

Read more »

Bad Bunny Becomes the First Latin Artist to Tally 100 Career Hot 100 HitsBad Bunny has become the first Latin artist with 100-plus career Hot 100 hits. Get the details.

Read more »

Surfer, skateboard-inspired clothing brands Quiksilver, Billabong and Volcom to close all US storesMore than 100 locations across the United States are shutting down in the coming weeks after their operator, Liberated Brands, filed for bankruptcy, blaming fast-fashion rivals and other economic factors for its financial struggles.

Read more »

Quiksilver, Billabong and Volcom to Shutter All US StoresIconic surf and skate brands Quiksilver, Billabong and Volcom are permanently closing all of their US stores after their operator, Liberated Brands, filed for bankruptcy. The closures, attributed to fast fashion competition, rising costs and a volatile economy, will affect over 100 locations. Despite the store closures, the brands will continue to operate through Authentic Brands Group, who plan to sell the clothing lines through specialty retailers, department stores and online.

Read more »

Iconic Surf and Skate Brands Billabong, Quiksilver, and Volcom Saved from BankruptcyDespite a Chapter 11 bankruptcy filing by their former license holder, Liberated Brands, beloved surf and skate brands Billabong, Quiksilver, and Volcom are set to continue operating. The bankruptcy filing primarily impacts retail operations, leading to the closure of over 100 stores in the United States, but does not affect the brands' future.

Read more »

Liberated Brands Files for Bankruptcy, Plans to Close U.S. StoresAction sports retailer Liberated Brands, known for carrying brands like Quiksilver, Billabong, and Volcom, has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection and is shutting down all of its U.S. retail locations. The company cited macroeconomic challenges and underperforming stores as contributing factors to its financial difficulties.

Read more »